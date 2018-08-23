A floral celebration of Disney

ROCKSPRINGS — The second of two Meigs County Flower Shows was held Thursday, Aug. 16.

Continuing with the theme “Decades of Disney”, floral designers presented completely new designs inspired by the movies listed with the accompanying winners as follows:

DIVISION 808 — ADULT ARTISTIC DESIGN

Class 77: The Big Green (1995), All green design — Category 1: 1st Peggy Crane, 2nd Josephine L. Hill, 3rd Joy Bentley; Category 2: 1st Sheila Curtis, 2nd Melanie Stethem, 3rd Vanessa Folmer;

Class 78: H-E Double Hockey Sticks (1999), Spatial Thrust — 1st Peggy Crane, 2nd Joy Bentley, 3rd Sheila Curtis;

Class 79: Cinderella (1950), Small design, not to exceed 12” in any direction — 1st Peggy Crane, 2nd Melanie Stethem, 3rd Vanessa Folmer;

Class 80: Pinocchio (1940), Use favorite wood in design — 1st Melanie Stethem, 2nd Sheila Curtis, 3rd Vanessa Folmer;

Class 81: Summer Magic (1963), Exhibitional Table, Type 2 — 1st Joy Bentley, 2nd Sheila Curtis, 3rd Josephine L. Hill;

Class 82: Big Red (1962), Incorporate red in the design — 1st Joy Bentley, 2nd Melanie Stethem, 3rd Peggy Crane;

Class 83: The Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007), Use gourd(s) in design — 1st Melanie Stethem, 2nd Sheila Curtis, 3rd Vanessa Folmer;

Class 84: Star Wars The Force Awakens (2017), Choice of design — 1st Melanie Stethem, 2nd Shelia Curtis, 3rd Vanessa Folmer.

Professional designers from Francis Florist, Pomeroy, submitted this Duo Design for Invitation Class 85-“Locked In Love”.

Professional designers from Francis Florist, Pomeroy, submitted this Duo Design for Invitation Class 85-"Locked In Love".

The Big Green was so popular that it was split into two categories.

The Big Green was so popular that it was split into two categories.

This Spacial Thrust design used real hockey sticks to represent the Disney movie H-E Double Hockey Sticks.

This Spacial Thrust design used real hockey sticks to represent the Disney movie H-E Double Hockey Sticks.

This group of miniatures was inspired by the movie Cinderella.

This group of miniatures was inspired by the movie Cinderella.

This Big Green design won 1st Place in Category 1.