Harness racing results from the fair

ROCKSPRINGS — Southern Valley Colt Circuit harness racing at the 2018 Meigs County Fair can be summed up with the following phrase “records are made to be broken.”

Over the two day event, 17 races were held with a combined total of $73,763 awarded in 17 first place purses. Driver Chris Shaw claimed the most victories, with a total of five. Jonas Hershberger won four, Derek Watiker claimed three, Ryan Holton won two, and Kato Young, Brady Clemens and Kacey Burns, each took one. Thursday’s trophies were sponsored by Holzer Health Systems, and Friday’s trophy sponsor was McDonald’s of Pomeroy.

In race 6 on Thursday’s card, FINAL BREATH driven by Brady Clemens set a new track trotting record with a time of 203.2. The previous record was set in 2009 by VICTORY TAX with a time of 2:04. In the following race, race 7, JETS SURPRISE driven by Jonas Hershberger claimed the new pacer record with a time of 201.0. The pacer record was previously held by PRINCE OF ART with a time of 2:01.1 set in 2017. The record set by JETS SURPRISE on Thursday, was surrendered the next day in race 3 to VH PRINCESS BREA, with a time of 2:00.1. The driver in the sulky VH PRINCESS BREA was also Jonas Hershberger.

The following is a list of the winning purse, winning horse, driver and owner — by division — at the 2018 Meigs County Fair.

Thursday

Race 1 / Pace: $3,185; 2-year old Fillies – SPRING IN THE AIR, Chris Shaw, Mason Shaw (2:10.1)

Race 2 / Trot: $4,290; 3-year old Colts & Geldings – HEAVY DUTY K, Kato Young, Kato Young (2:06)

Race 3 / Pace: $4,388; 3-year old Colts & Geldings – HEZASHININGKNIGHT, Derek Watiker, Samuel Clark (2:03)

Race 4 / Trot: $4,478; 2-year old Fillies – HERES MYRTLE, Jonas Hershberger, Fred Polk (2:12.3)

Race 5 / Pace: $3,185; 2-year old Fillies – LADY ROCK ON, Derek Watiker, Cheveaux Farms LLC (2:09)

Race 6 / Trot: $1,000; Free For All, FINAL BREATH (trot track record,) Brady Clemens, Duane Lowe (2:03)

Race 7 / Pace: $4,388, 3-year old Colts & Geldings, JETS SURPRISE, Jonas Hershberger, Richard Householder (2:01)

Race 8 / Trot: $4,478, 2-year old Fillies, WINTER QUEEN, Chris Shaw, Jeff Moore (2:13.2)

Race 9 / Pace: $3185, 2-year old Fillies, COOKIES EMPIRE, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter (2:04)

Friday

Race 1 / Trot: $4,380; 2-year old Colts & Geldings, BAT CHIP CRAZY, Ryan Holton, Steven Carter (2:12.3)

Race 2 / Pace: $4,575; 2-year old colts & Geldings, PINE MASTER, Chris Shaw, Brenda Pfeifer (2:02.4)

Race 3 / Pace: $4,478; 3-year old Fillies, VH PRINCESS BREA (pace track record,) Jonas Hershberger, Donna Anderson (2:00.1)

Race 4 / Trot: $4,515; 3-year old Fillies, THIS YEAR’S BEST, Derek Watiker, Donna Anderson (2:10.2)

Race 5 / Pace: $4,478; 3-year old Fillies, FRISKIE JEWELS, Chris Shaw, Mason Shaw (2:02)

Race 6 / Trot: $4,515; 3-year old Fillies, MJ’S HEARTBREAKER, Derek Watiker, Doyle Bross (2:09.4)

Race 7 / Pace: $4,575; 2-year old Colts & Geldings, BIG BOOTY RUDY, Jonas Hershberger, Aleaha & Jerry Welch (2:06)

Race 8 / Pace: $1,000; Free For All, CLARKSVILLE BOY, Kacey Burns, Roy and Kacey Burns (2:02)

Hezashiningknight pictured in the winning circle at the Meigs County Fair. The horse trained and owned by Samuel Clark of Beverly won it’s first race of the year Thursday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.22-Horse-Racing-1_ne201882195551564-1.jpg Hezashiningknight pictured in the winning circle at the Meigs County Fair. The horse trained and owned by Samuel Clark of Beverly won it’s first race of the year Thursday. Here.s Myrtle is coming down the back stretch holding off Nobletuckycutie and Jkcrome for the win. Here.s Myrtle owned by Fred Polk of Zanesville and trained by Eric Nesselroad won the 1 Mile Trot Thursday at the Meigs County Fair. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.22-Horse-Racing-2_ne201882195557290-1.jpg Here.s Myrtle is coming down the back stretch holding off Nobletuckycutie and Jkcrome for the win. Here.s Myrtle owned by Fred Polk of Zanesville and trained by Eric Nesselroad won the 1 Mile Trot Thursday at the Meigs County Fair. Horse racing fans are pictured placing their bets before one of the Harness Races Thursday afternoon at the 2018 Meigs County Fair. The betting on the races returned a few years back after a several year absence much to the delight of racing fans. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.22-Horse-Racing-3_ne20188219561511-1.jpg Horse racing fans are pictured placing their bets before one of the Harness Races Thursday afternoon at the 2018 Meigs County Fair. The betting on the races returned a few years back after a several year absence much to the delight of racing fans.

By Jordan Pickens Special to the Sentinel

Jordan Pickens is a local historian and educator.

