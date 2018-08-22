Meigs County Fair Pet Show

ROCKSPRINGS — Every dog was a winner in the Junior Fair Pet Show at the Meigs County Fair.

There were only three entries for the competition in the categories of best dog, most talented, and best miscellaneous.

The winner of the best dog category was Lily, a 4-year-old Siberian Husky, shown by his owner, Adam Roberts. Roberts also entered his Doberman Pinscher, Pharrah in the most talented category. The judges gave Pharrah the title of best miscellaneous pet because she was just as talented as the other dogs.

Makya Milhoan entered her German Shepherd, Ruger, in the best dog and most talented categories. Ruger won the most talented category by responding to various commands and crawling on the ground.

The best overall award went to Ruger and Milhoan.

The event was sponsored by Meigs County Girl Scouts.

Pet show winners are pictured with Meigs County Fair Royalty. Pictured are Adam Roberts, with his Husky named Lily, who won the best dog category; Makya Milhoan, with her German Shepherd named Ruger, who won the most talented and best overall pet. Also pictures are 2018 First Runner-Up, Raeven Reedy; 2018 Fair King, Austin Rose; Livestock Princess, Raeann Schagel; and Livestock Prince, Matthew Jackson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.23-pet-show-1-winners_ne201882215539118.jpg Pet show winners are pictured with Meigs County Fair Royalty. Pictured are Adam Roberts, with his Husky named Lily, who won the best dog category; Makya Milhoan, with her German Shepherd named Ruger, who won the most talented and best overall pet. Also pictures are 2018 First Runner-Up, Raeven Reedy; 2018 Fair King, Austin Rose; Livestock Princess, Raeann Schagel; and Livestock Prince, Matthew Jackson. Adam Roberts won the best dog category with his Husky, Lily. He also won the best miscellaneous pet category with his Doberman Pinscher, Pharrah. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.23-pet-show-2-winners-2_ne201882215541996.jpg Adam Roberts won the best dog category with his Husky, Lily. He also won the best miscellaneous pet category with his Doberman Pinscher, Pharrah. Dogs competed in the Junior Fair Pet Show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.23-pet-show-3_ne201882215545914.jpg Dogs competed in the Junior Fair Pet Show.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

