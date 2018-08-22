‘Decades of Disney’ flower show held

ROCKSPRINGS — Visitors to the 2018 Meigs County Fair Flower Shows were presented with a beautiful array of floral designs and plant and flower specimens in addition to educational materials and displays. This year’s theme for both the Monday and Thursday shows was “A Decade of Disney,” and challenged participants to express their artistic talent by interpreting selected movies with floral designs.

Before the first guests arrived at the Show and the judging begins, floral arrangements are finished and the venue is assembled. What takes place behind the scenes to get the show to this point is a considerable amount of effort on the part of Meigs County Garden Club (MCGC) members, sponsors of the event. MCGC includes five clubs who rotate responsibilities for their shows so each have a share in the effort.

Beginning early in the year, the committee selects the theme of the show and the types of arrangements that will be offered. Seeds are planted and gardens tended with hopes of growing just the right flower or herb that will be prize winners. Indoor plants and succulents are nurtured to be at their peak for show time.

Wildwood Garden Club chaired the 2018 Meigs County Fair Flower Show, and those responsibilities included planning, publicity, and photography. The entryway was decorated by the Chester Garden Club and Winding Trails provided the class signs and placement. Shade Valley set up a education booth and Rutland Friendly was charged with clerking duties during the show.

MCGC also hosts a Christmas Show in December, and experienced floral designers and gardeners share their knowledge at garden club programs and regional meetings as a way of encouraging participation in their shows throughout the year.

Their love of all things floral and fauna is evident in their shows as well as their own homes and gardens, and they are always happy to share not only with members, but with others who share their passion.

Below is a list of the 2018 categories and the winners:

Theme: Decades of Disney

Division 801: Adult Artistic

Class 1: Bridge to Terabithia (2007), Stretch design — 1st Peggy Crane, Rutland, 2nd Joy Bentley, Syracuse, 3rd Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy; Class 2: Tangled (2010), Fantasy Flow design — 1st Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, 2nd Peggy Crane, Rutland, 3rd Sheila Curtis, Long Bottom; Class 3: Northern Lights (1997), Op Art — 1st Sheila Curtis, Long Bottom, 2nd Joy Bentley, Syracuse, 3rd Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy; Class 4: The Sign of Zorro (1960), Angular design — 1st Joy Bentley, Syracuse, 2nd Peggy Crane, Rutland, 3rd Sheila Curtis, Long Bottom; Class 5: Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971), Eclectic design — 1st Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, 2nd Peggy Crane, Rutland, 3rd Joy Bentley, Syracuse; Class 6: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954), Underwater design — 1st Joy Bentley, Syracuse, 2nd Sheila Curtis, Long Bottom, 3rd Josephine L. Hill, Long Bottom; Class 7: Around the World in 80 Days (2004), Showing Motion — 1st Peggy Crane, Rutland, 2nd Joy Bentley, Syracuse, 3rd Sheila Curtis, Long Bottom; Class 8: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989), Not to exceed 5 inches in any direction — 1st Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, 2nd Peggy Crane, Rutland, 3rd Joy Bentley, Syracuse.

Joy Bentley received the Creativity Award. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.23-FS-1-Joy-Bentley_ne2018822125239715.jpg Joy Bentley received the Creativity Award. Peggy Crane received the Senior Reserve Best of Show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.23-FS-2-Peggy-Crane_ne2018822125244509.jpg Peggy Crane received the Senior Reserve Best of Show. Floral displays were set up in the Thompson Roush Building at the Meigs County Fairgrounds. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.23-FS-3_ne2018822125248791.jpg Floral displays were set up in the Thompson Roush Building at the Meigs County Fairgrounds. Floral displays were set up in the Thompson Roush Building at the Meigs County Fairgrounds. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.23-FS-4_ne2018822125255119.jpg Floral displays were set up in the Thompson Roush Building at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

