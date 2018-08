Horticulture award winners named

ROCKSPRINGS — More than 60 different horticulture specimens were entered into the first day of competition of the Meigs County Fair Flower Show Division 805 on Monday, Aug. 12. In addition, Division 806 featured variety of houseplants, succulents, dish gardens, potted herbs and porch boxes.

The winning entries for both Divisions were as follows:

Division 805: Horticulture: Class 13: Rose, Hybrid tea, any color — 1st Joy Bentley, Syracuse; 2nd Joy Bentley, 3rd Joy Bentley; Class 14: Rose, Floribunda, any color — 1st Joy Bentley; 2nd Pat Harris, Pomeroy; Class 15: Rose, Grandiflora, any color — 1st Pat Harris; 2nd Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy; 3rd Elizabeth Harris; Class 16: Rose, Miniature, any color — 1st Pat Harris; 2nd Elizabeth Harris; Class 17: Dahlia, Decorative, any color — 1st Pat Harris,; Class 19: Gladiolus—any color, 1st Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Sharon Dean, Racine, OH, 2nd Delores King, Pomeroy, OH; Class 20: Hosta, Miniature, Less than 2 inches; 1st Danny Carter, Vinton; 2nd Pat Harris, Danny Carter, Elizabeth Harris, Joy Bentley, Carol A Carter, Vinton,OH; Class 21: Hosta, Miniature, 2-4 inches — 1st Danny Carter, Sheila Curtis, Long Bottom, Pat Harris; 2nd Carol A. Carter, Elizabeth Harris, Pat Harris; 3rd Danny Carter, Shelia Curtis, Elizabeth Harris; Class 22: Hosta, Small, 4-6 inches — 1st Joy Bentley, Carol A. Carter, Elizabeth Harris; 2nd Danny Carter, Danny Carter, Pat Harris; 3rd Sharon Dean, Elizabeth Harris, Elizabeth Harris; Class 23: Hosta, Green, one cut stem — 1st Sheila Curtis, Elizabeth Harris; 2nd Carol A. Carter, Deborah Mohler, Pomeroy; 3rd Danny Carter, Opal H. Huggins, Rutland; Class 24: Hosta, Blue, one cut stem — 1st Danny Carter, Danny Carter, Pat Harris; 2nd Danny Carter, Pat Harris; 3rd Danny Carter, Elizabeth Harris;

Class 25: Hosta, Yellow Margined, one cut stem — 1st Carol A. Carter, Danny Carter; 2nd Carol A. Carter, Peggy Crane, Elizabeth Harris; 3rd Carol A. Carter, Danny Carter, Sharon Dean; Class 26: Hosta, White Margined, one cut stem — 1st Danny Carter, Pat Harris; 2nd Danny Carter, Elizabeth Harris; 3rd Carol A. Carter, Elizabeth Harris; Class 27: Hosta, Green Margined, one cut stem — 1st Danny Carter, Elizabeth Harris, Pat Harris; 2nd Danny Carter, Elizabeth Harris, Pat Harris; 3rd Danny Carter, Elizabeth Harris, Pat Harris; Class 28: Zinnia, Dahlia flowered, any color — 1st Pat Harris; 2nd Elizabeth Harris; 3rd Elizabeth Harris; Class 29: Zinnia, Cactus flowered, any color — 1st Julia Bancroft, Rutland; 2nd Joy Bentley; 3rd Joy Bentley; Class 30: Zinnia, small flowered, collection of 3, same color and variety — 1st Pat Harris; 2nd Elizabeth Harris; 3rd Joy Bentley;

Class 31: Marigold, large flowered, yellow — 1st Elizabeth Harris; 2nd Pat Harris; 3rd Alyssa Webb, Pomeroy; Class 32: Marigold, large flowered, orange — 1st Elizabeth Harris; 2nd Pat Harris; 3rd Heidi Willis, Long Bottom; Class 33: Marigold, small flowered, one spray — 1st Brenda Woodrow, Racine; 2nd Joy Bentley; 3rd Glenda K. Hunt, Long Bottom; Class 34: Marigold, small flowered, collection of 3 — 1st Joy Bentley; Class 35: Celosia, Crested, any color — 1st Opal H. Huggins, Rutland; 2nd Everett Huggins, Rutland; Class 36: Celosia, Plumed, any color — 1st Laurel Huggins, Rutland; Class 37: Sunflower, yellow — 1st Joy Bentley; 2nd Pat Harris; 3rd Joy Bentley; Class 38: Sunflower, red/variegated — 1st Elizabeth Harris; 2nd Stephanie A. Rife, Middleport; 3rd Deborah Mohler;

Class 39: Sunflower, any other color — 1st, Opal H. Huggins; Class 40: Caladium, white/green — 1st Carol A. Carter; 2nd Danny Carter; 3rd Shelia Curtis; Class 41: Caladium, white/red and/or pink — 1st Pat Harris; Class 42: Caladium, red/green — 1st Elizabeth Harris; 2nd Danny Carter; 3rd Carol A. Carter; Class 46: Caladium, fancy leaved — 1st Glenda K. Hunt; 2nd Pat Harris; 3rd Elizabeth Harris; Class 47: Groundcover, 3 stems — 1st Joy Bentley; 2nd Joy Bentley; 3rd Sheila Curtis; Class 48: Coleus, one cut stem — 1st Joy Bentley, Joy Bentley; 2nd Joy Bentley, Elizabeth Harris; 3rd Pat Harris Pat Harris; Class 49: Basil, any variety, one cut stem — 1st Joy Bentley, Pat Harris; 2nd Elizabeth Harris, Pat Harris; 3rd Elizabeth Harris, Opal H. Huggins;

Class 50: Feverfew, one cut stem — 1st Joy Bentley; Class 52: Echinacea, any variety, one cut stem — 1st Carol A. Carter; 2nd Danny Carter; 3rd Sharon Dean; Class 53: Oregano, any variety, one cut stem — 1st Pat Harris; 2nd Elizabeth Harris; 3rd Lorna Hart, Racine; Class 54: Mint, any variety, one cut stem — 1st Carol A. Carter, Lorna Hart; 2nd Carol A. Carter, Carol A. Carter,; 3rd Danny Carter, Elizabeth Harris; Class 55: Monarda, any variety, one cut stem — 1st Everett Huggins; 2nd Stephanie Rife; Class 56: Any other culinary herb, one cut stem — 1st Joy Bentley, Sheila Curtis, Lorna Hart; 2nd Joy Bentley, Joy Bentley, Sheila Curtis, Elizabeth Harris, Pat Harris; 3rd Stephanie A. Rife, Joy Bentley, Elizabeth Harris;

Class 57: Miscanthus Grass, one cut stem 24-30” — 1st Peggy Crane; 2nd Joy Bentley; Class 58: Zebra Grass, one cut stem 24-30” — 1st Deborah Mohler; 2nd Sharon Dean; 3rd Danny Carter; Class 59: Any other Grass, one cut stem 24-30” — 1st Joy Bentley, Carol A. Carter, Sheila Curtis; 2nd Danny Carter, Danny Carter, Peggy Crane; 3rd Joy Bentley, Carol A. Carter, Brenda Woodrow; Class 60: Any other perennial, round form, one stem — 1st Shelia Curtis, Deborah Mohler; 2nd Joy Bentley, Everett Huggins; 3rd Sharon Dean, Pat Harris; Class 61: Marigold ‘Super Hero Spry’, New variety — 1st Sheila Curtis; 2nd Joy Bentley.

Division 806: Class 62: Porch Box, not over 3 feet long — 1st Lorna Hart; Class 63: Cactus, potted, any variety — 1st Danny Carter; 2nd Danny Carter; 3rd Carol Carter; Class 64: Succulent, potted, other than cactus, any variety — 1st Danny Carter; 2nd Opal H. Huggins; 3rd Danny Carter; Class 66: Potted House Plant, foliage — 1st Elizabeth Harris; 2nd Pat Harris; 3rd Lorna Hart; Class 67: Potted House Plant, blooming (Must have at Least one bloom) — 1st Joy Bentley; 2nd Opal H. Huggins; Class 68: Dish or Fairy Garden — 1st Peggy Crane; 2nd Joy Bentley; Class 69: Potted Herb, one variety — 1st Joy Bentley; 2nd Carol A. Carter; 3rd Danny Carter.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

