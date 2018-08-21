For the Record: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Day Shift

Aug. 2

Deputy Campbell, Deputy King, and Sgt. Stewart responded to State Route 248 near Taylor Road in reference to four males in the middle of the roadway attempting to load a vehicle onto a rollback. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the three vehicles at the scene were not properly registered and had expired registration. The vehicles were impounded, and the case is pending further investigation.

Deputy Campbell and Sgt. Stewart responded to a domestic violence call on Rocksprings Road. Upon arrival, the suspect had fled the area and the victim refused to cooperate and file charges.

Aug. 3

Deputy Campbell responded to Long Run Road on a report of a suspicious vehicle sitting stationary in the roadway. Deputy Campbell arrived and found that both occupants of the vehicle had warrants for their arrest. The subjects were then taken into custody and transported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies processed three concealed carry weapons applications and registered one sex offender.

Aug. 4

Deputy Campbell and Sgt. Stewart were dispatched to Dexter Road in reference to a stolen vehicle out of Athens County. Deputies located the stolen vehicle at a residence on Dexter Road. The case is being handled out of Athens County however one subject who was unrelated to this incident was arrested at the scene for an indictment out of Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

Aug. 6

Sgt. Patterson and Deputy Barnhart were sent to a residence on Price Road to investigate a complaint received that there were several people at the residence being held against their will. Units arrived on scene and spoke with everyone in the residence. All persons were at the residence willingly and they believed a disgruntled family member called in the complaint to cause problems for them.

Deputies completed two transports to outside facilities.

Deputies registered one sex offender.

Aug. 7

Deputy Barnhart responded to Hampton Hollow on a report of a subject laying in a driveway, possibly overdosed. Deputy Barnhart responded along with EMS units, but when they arrived the subject had walked away from the area. Units checked area but was unable to locate the subject.

Deputies transported one to prison.

Aug. 8

Sgt. Patterson took a report about a lady who loaned her car to her niece who refuses to bring the vehicle back. The incident remains under investigation.

Deputies issued 19 concealed carry permits.

Aug. 13

Deputies transported three from out of county facilities to court and back.

Aug. 14

Deputy Myers took a report from a female in Albany who reported a utility trailer stolen from her property. The trailer was recovered a short time later. The investigation is ongoing.

Deputies served four court papers and attempted two more.

Deputies transported four from out of county facilities to court and back and took two to prison.

Deputies registered one sex offender.

Aug. 15

Deputies transported one to prison.

deputies registered two sex offenders.

Night Shift

Aug. 17

Dispatch received a third-party call advising of a disturbance at a residence on Bradbury Road. Sgt. Mohler arrived on scene and spoke with a woman, who advised that she had been in an argument with her son and his girlfriend and they were now gone. It was determined that no criminal offense had occurred. No further action was taken on this call.

Dispatch received a call from a woman on Pine Grove Road advising that she had found a syringe laying along the road near her home. A deputy was sent to speak with her and the item was located and disposed of.

Both Sheriff Wood and the Fair Board Office had received drug complaints about an individual working a food booth at the County fair this week. Sheriff Wood had two of his officers investigate the complaints. They did not see any drug use while investigating but it was discovered that the suspect had a warrant out for his arrest in Lawrence County Ohio. Dean Montroso, age 47, of Lawrence Count,y was arrested on the warrant and incarcerated in the Meigs County Jail until he could be turned over to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Aug. 18

Dispatch received a call from EMS asking for a deputy to clear the scene at a home on Peach Fork Road. The caller had advised that the patient will be combative. Deputy Stacy arrived at the scene and spoke with the patient and kept him calm while the medics did their job and he was transported. No other action was taken on this call.

Aug. 19

Dispatch received a call of an unconscious female in the fairgrounds at the Coon Hunter’s Building. Deputies arrived and determined it was a drug overdose and called for a squad to be sent to the scene. While being treated by the medics the female admitted to using heroin. She was transported to the Holzer Meigs ER. No further action was taken by deputies on this call.

Dispatch received a call from a woman on Number 9 Road advising she believes someone has broken into her garage. Deputy Stacy arrived at the scene and spoke with the victim. A report was completed, and the incident is under investigation.

Aug. 20

Dispatch received a call from a woman on Apple Grove Dorcas Road advising she allowed someone to borrow her vehicle and they are now refusing to return it. The location of the vehicle is currently unknown. Sgt. Mohler arrived and spoke with the caller. A report was completed, and the car has been entered into LEADS. A criminal charge of unauthorized use has also been signed on the suspect Stephanie Shamblin, age 27, of Racine, for the alleged offense.