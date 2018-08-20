Pomeroy man arrested on felonious assault charges

POMEROY — A Pomeroy man was arrested on Saturday on two counts of felonious assault after allegedly attacking a vehicle, with two women inside, using a machete and ball bat.

Robert M. Kauff, age 38, of Pomeroy, was arrest on two counts of felonious assault and one count of criminal damaging for the alleged incident.

According to a news release, on Saturday morning, dispatch received a call from two women advising that they had been sitting in a car talking on Pomeroy Pike Road when a man allegedly came out of the dark and attacked them with a bat and a machete damaging their vehicle.

The women fled the area and were now at Five Points waiting on police.

Sgt. Mohler and Deputy Stacy responded, spoke with the victims and took photos of the damage to the vehicle.

According to the release, both female victims stated that they had feared for their lives and believed if they had not been able to get away from the suspect they would have been killed.

The damage to the car reportedly consisted of dents and machete cut marks in the windshield directly in front of the driver, another cut mark on the driver’s side door at the edge of the open window frame and additional marks on the passenger side near the passenger.

The women gave a description of the suspect and then took the deputies to the scene of the attack. Through the investigation a suspect was identified. A search warrant was obtained and served on his home. Evidence of the alleged crime was located and the suspect arrested.

Although the victims were not injured, because of the placement of the damage on the vehicle and the victim’s statement of the suspect’s actions it is believed that he was not only targeting the vehicle but the occupants inside, according to the release.

Kauff is being held in the Meigs County Jail awaiting a court appearance.