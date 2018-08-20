Pomeroy man arrested on drug charges

POMEROY — A Pomeroy man was arrested on Sunday after a short pursuit.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reported, in a news release, that the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sunday about a male slumped over the steering wheel of a white BMW at the end of Howell Hill Road at the cemetery.

Deputy Campbell and Sgt. Stewart were dispatched to the cemetery and upon their arrival the vehicle began to flee the area. Deputies initiated a pursuit of the vehicle which came to an end near the State Route 7 intersection on Howell Hill Road. When deputies approached, the suspect reportedly refused multiple commands to exit the vehicle and show his hands. At this time the male was removed from the vehicle where he then allegeldy resisted arrest and fought with deputies.

Taken into custody was Michael J. Hankinson, 36, of Pomeroy, for failure to comply with the order and signal of a police officer and resisting arrest.

Hankinson has also been charged with possession of heroin, a third-degree felony for being a bulk amount after deputies reportedly located a plastic baggy containing alleged powder heroin in Hankinson’s pants pocket and alleged Xanax pills concealed in his undergarments. Deputies recovered approximately $1,000 in cash from the suspects pants pocket as well.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office will consult with the Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley’s Office regarding further charges in this case.

A photo of evidence recovered during Sunday's arrest. Hankinson