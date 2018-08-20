Painting winners announced

ROCKSPRINGS — Dozens of paintings were on display last week at the Meigs County Fair.

Results of the amateur, experienced and junior painting contests were as follows:

Amateur Painting-Adult

Department-X Amateur Painting:

Division 2-Adult Painting: Class 15-Landscape — 1st Bob Ball, Pomeroy; 2nd Shirley Hamm, Racine; Class 16-Animal Study — 1st Elizabeth Bird, Racine; 2nd Bob Ball, Pomeroy; 3rd Shirley Hamm, Racine; Class 17-Floral Study — 1st Bob Ball Pomeroy; 2nd Shirley Hamm, Racine; Class 18-Miscellaneous — 1st Bob Ball, Pomeroy; 2nd Elizabeth Bird, Racine; 3rd Shirley Hamm, Racine; Class 19-Landscape — 1st Josephine L. Hill, Long Bottom; 2nd Sharon Dean, Racine; 3rd Shirley Hamm, Racine; Class 20-Animal Study — 1st Elizabeth Bird, Racine; 2nd Shirley Hamm, Racine; 3rd Sharon Dean, Racine; Class 21-Floral Study — 1st Josephine L. Hill, Long Bottom; 2nd Sharon Dean, Racine; 3rd Shirley Hamm, Racine; Class 22-Miscellaneous — 1st Josephine L. Hill, Long Bottom; 2nd Shirley Hamm, Racine; Class 23-Landscape — 1st Elizabeth Bird, Racine; Class 24-Animal Study — 1st Elizabeth Bird, Racine; 2nd Shirley Hamm, Racine; Class 25-Floral Study — 1st Shirley Hamm, Racine; 2nd Peggy Crane, Rutland; Class 26-Miscellaneous — 1st Robert Bailey, Long Bottom; 2nd Shirley Hamm, Racine; 3rd Peggy Crane, Rutland; Class 27-Pencil, Pen, or Crayon — 1st Vicki Taylor, Rutland; 2nd Elizabeth Bird, Racine; 3rd Stephanie A. Rife, Middleport.

Division 3-Adult Painting-Experienced: Class 29-Landscape — 1st Peggy Crane, Rutland; Class 31–Floral Study — 1st Peggy Crane, Rutland; Class 34-Animal Study — 2nd Peggy Crane, Rutland; Class 35-Floral Study — 1st Peggy Crane, Rutland; Class 39-Floral Study — 1st Julia Bancroft, Rutland; Class 40-Miscellaneous — 1st Julia Bancroft, Rutland; Class 41-Pencil, Pen, or Crayon — 1st Danny Carter, Vinton; 2nd Vicki Taylor, Rutland; 3rd Julia Bancroft, Rutland.

Amateur Painting-Junior

Department-X Amateur Painting:

Division 1-Junior Painting: Class 6-Animal Study — 1st Halo M. Rife, Middleport; 2nd Opal H. Huggins, Rutland; 3rd Hannah Crane, Pomeroy; Class 8-Acrylic Painting-Misc. — 1st Halo M. Rife, Middleport; 2nd Harvest Lechler, Rutland; 3rd Hannah Crane, Pomeroy; Class 10-Animal Study — 1st Halo M. Rife, Middleport; Class 12-Watercolor-Misc. — 1st Halo M. Rife, Middleport; 2nd Laurel Huggins, Rutland; Class 13-Pencil, Pen, or Crayon — 1st Vivian R. Huggins, Rutland; 2nd Opal H. Huggins, Rutland; 3rd Madison M. Chapman, Racine.

Danny Carter from Vinton, Ohio, is a regular at the Meigs County Fair with his detailed pencil drawings inspired by his wife’s photography.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.17-Painting-1-Carter_ne2018816141411263.jpg Danny Carter from Vinton, Ohio, is a regular at the Meigs County Fair with his detailed pencil drawings inspired by his wife’s photography.

Josephine Hill, of Long Bottom, Ohio, displayed her landscape entry winner.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.17-Painting-2-Hill_ne2018816141417143.jpg Josephine Hill, of Long Bottom, Ohio, displayed her landscape entry winner.

A floral study by Peggy Crane was one of several of her 1st Place entries.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.17-Painting-3-Crane_ne2018816141423237.jpg A floral study by Peggy Crane was one of several of her 1st Place entries.

Shirley Hamm, Racine, Ohio, is also an avid garden. In this 1st Place floral study she captures some of her flowers.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.17-Painting-4-Hamm_ne2018816141427806.jpg Shirley Hamm, Racine, Ohio, is also an avid garden. In this 1st Place floral study she captures some of her flowers.

Paintings lined the wall last week at the Meigs County Fair.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.17-Painting-5_ne2018816141432137.jpg Paintings lined the wall last week at the Meigs County Fair.

Paintings lined the wall last week at the Meigs County Fair.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.17-Painting-6_ne201881614143517.jpg Paintings lined the wall last week at the Meigs County Fair.

Halo Rife was named Best of Show in the Junior Division

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.15-Halo-RifeBest-of-Show-1-_ne20188208373821.jpg Halo Rife was named Best of Show in the Junior Division

Halo Rife was named Reserve Best of Show in the Junior Division.