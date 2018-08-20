Painting winners announced

ROCKSPRINGS — Dozens of paintings were on display last week at the Meigs County Fair.
Results of the amateur, experienced and junior painting contests were as follows:
Amateur Painting-Adult
Department-X Amateur Painting:
Division 2-Adult Painting: Class 15-Landscape — 1st Bob Ball, Pomeroy; 2nd Shirley Hamm, Racine; Class 16-Animal Study — 1st Elizabeth Bird, Racine; 2nd Bob Ball, Pomeroy; 3rd Shirley Hamm, Racine; Class 17-Floral Study — 1st Bob Ball Pomeroy; 2nd Shirley Hamm, Racine; Class 18-Miscellaneous — 1st Bob Ball, Pomeroy; 2nd Elizabeth Bird, Racine; 3rd Shirley Hamm, Racine; Class 19-Landscape — 1st Josephine L. Hill, Long Bottom; 2nd Sharon Dean, Racine; 3rd Shirley Hamm, Racine; Class 20-Animal Study — 1st Elizabeth Bird, Racine; 2nd Shirley Hamm, Racine; 3rd Sharon Dean, Racine; Class 21-Floral Study — 1st Josephine L. Hill, Long Bottom; 2nd Sharon Dean, Racine; 3rd Shirley Hamm, Racine; Class 22-Miscellaneous — 1st Josephine L. Hill, Long Bottom; 2nd Shirley Hamm, Racine; Class 23-Landscape — 1st Elizabeth Bird, Racine; Class 24-Animal Study — 1st Elizabeth Bird, Racine; 2nd Shirley Hamm, Racine; Class 25-Floral Study — 1st Shirley Hamm, Racine; 2nd Peggy Crane, Rutland; Class 26-Miscellaneous — 1st Robert Bailey, Long Bottom; 2nd Shirley Hamm, Racine; 3rd Peggy Crane, Rutland; Class 27-Pencil, Pen, or Crayon — 1st Vicki Taylor, Rutland; 2nd Elizabeth Bird, Racine; 3rd Stephanie A. Rife, Middleport.
Division 3-Adult Painting-Experienced: Class 29-Landscape — 1st Peggy Crane, Rutland; Class 31–Floral Study — 1st Peggy Crane, Rutland; Class 34-Animal Study — 2nd Peggy Crane, Rutland; Class 35-Floral Study — 1st Peggy Crane, Rutland; Class 39-Floral Study — 1st Julia Bancroft, Rutland; Class 40-Miscellaneous — 1st Julia Bancroft, Rutland; Class 41-Pencil, Pen, or Crayon — 1st Danny Carter, Vinton; 2nd Vicki Taylor, Rutland; 3rd Julia Bancroft, Rutland.
Amateur Painting-Junior
Department-X Amateur Painting:
Division 1-Junior Painting: Class 6-Animal Study — 1st Halo M. Rife, Middleport; 2nd Opal H. Huggins, Rutland; 3rd Hannah Crane, Pomeroy; Class 8-Acrylic Painting-Misc. — 1st Halo M. Rife, Middleport; 2nd Harvest Lechler, Rutland; 3rd Hannah Crane, Pomeroy; Class 10-Animal Study — 1st Halo M. Rife, Middleport; Class 12-Watercolor-Misc. — 1st Halo M. Rife, Middleport; 2nd Laurel Huggins, Rutland; Class 13-Pencil, Pen, or Crayon — 1st Vivian R. Huggins, Rutland; 2nd Opal H. Huggins, Rutland; 3rd Madison M. Chapman, Racine.
Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.