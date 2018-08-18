Future leaders produced by Meigs County 4-H

ROCKSPRINGS — Thirteen Cloverbuds graduated Thursday evening at the Meigs County Fair, taking the next step in their 4-H journey.
The graduates are now able to be 4-H members starting next year. This means they will be able to compete in projects of their choice, show market animals, attend 4-H camp, and much more.
Graduates (with their 4-H club) included Hunter Boyer (Wooly Bully’s and More), Zoey Cranston (Forever 4-H), Holden Jordan (Forever 4-H), Maveryk Lisle (Cowboy Boots and Country Roots), Adyn Monroe (Salem Center Go Getters), Leland Parker (Dream Catchers), Hunter Parry (Cowboy Books and Country Roots), Cullen Patterson (Meig O Minds), Peyton Richmond (4Fun 4-H), Brenen Rowe (Meig O Minds), MacKenzie Smith (Meig O Minds), Justin Tripp (Meigs Creek 4-H Club), and Lukas Williams (Meig O Minds).
The Cloverbuds told the audience that they were looking forward to learning about gardening, rockets, insects, cooking, and showing animals, such as horses, rabbits, lambs, cows and chickens.
The Athens-Meigs Farm Bureau sponsored the graduation ceremony and their awards.
Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.