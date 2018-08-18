Future leaders produced by Meigs County 4-H

ROCKSPRINGS — Thirteen Cloverbuds graduated Thursday evening at the Meigs County Fair, taking the next step in their 4-H journey.

The graduates are now able to be 4-H members starting next year. This means they will be able to compete in projects of their choice, show market animals, attend 4-H camp, and much more.

Graduates (with their 4-H club) included Hunter Boyer (Wooly Bully’s and More), Zoey Cranston (Forever 4-H), Holden Jordan (Forever 4-H), Maveryk Lisle (Cowboy Boots and Country Roots), Adyn Monroe (Salem Center Go Getters), Leland Parker (Dream Catchers), Hunter Parry (Cowboy Books and Country Roots), Cullen Patterson (Meig O Minds), Peyton Richmond (4Fun 4-H), Brenen Rowe (Meig O Minds), MacKenzie Smith (Meig O Minds), Justin Tripp (Meigs Creek 4-H Club), and Lukas Williams (Meig O Minds).

The Cloverbuds told the audience that they were looking forward to learning about gardening, rockets, insects, cooking, and showing animals, such as horses, rabbits, lambs, cows and chickens.

The Athens-Meigs Farm Bureau sponsored the graduation ceremony and their awards.

Graduates included (front row) Brenen Rowe, Peyton Richmond, Hunter Parry, (back row) Leland Parker, MacKenzie Smith, Maveryk Lisle, Cullen Patterson. Also pictured are 2018 Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel and 2018 First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.19-Cloverbud-1_ne2018817183651730.jpg Graduates included (front row) Brenen Rowe, Peyton Richmond, Hunter Parry, (back row) Leland Parker, MacKenzie Smith, Maveryk Lisle, Cullen Patterson. Also pictured are 2018 Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel and 2018 First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. Peyton Richmond answers questions at Cloverbud Graduation. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.19-Cloverbud-2_ne2018817183654174.jpg Peyton Richmond answers questions at Cloverbud Graduation. Cullen Patterson answers questions at Cloverbud Graduation. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.19-Cloverbud-3_ne2018817183656367.jpg Cullen Patterson answers questions at Cloverbud Graduation. The graduates enter the Ridenour Family Livestock Arena lead by Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.19-Cloverbud-4_ne2018817183658882.jpg The graduates enter the Ridenour Family Livestock Arena lead by Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to OVP

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.