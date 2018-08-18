Charges in reported violent home invasion

HARTFORD — Two Gallipolis Ferry men have been charged with multiple felony charges.

John Paul Baxley Jr., 32, and Brett Alan Rogers, 31 have been charged with burglary, armed robbery, grand larceny, and kidnapping. Baxley was additionally charged with sexual assault in the first degree.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Mason County Magistrate Court, a deputy with the Mason Count Sheriff’s Department was dispatched on Wednesday to a home in the 100-block of Short Street in Hartford in regards to a reported armed home invasion style robbery.

According to the complaint, the deputy spoke with the two adult female victims. He explained one of the victims resides at the residence and the other had been spending the night. The complaint states the two women reportedly went to bed at 11 p.m., to be awoken a little after 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the sound of people running and yelling inside the trailer down the hallway toward the bedroom where they were sleeping. The women reported two men in face masks busted in the bedroom and started beating them with semi-automatic pistols they were carrying.

One of the women reported she had allegedly been sexually assaulted by one of the men during the incident.

After several hours, the men “took everything valuable they could find,” such as flat screen televisions, laptop computer and printer, etc., according to the complaint.

According to law enforcement, after the two men left, the women were able to free themselves, then when looking out a window saw the two men around one of the women’s boyfriend’s truck, a gray 1999 Ford Ranger.

Reportedly, one of the women ran across the road to a residence where she called 911 and the neighbor reported to law enforcement when she looked across the street she saw a tall dark haired man and a shorter man around the truck, then the truck left, followed by a black Chevy Cavalier with a “messed up front end.”

After the scene was processed, a search began for Baxley and Rogers and the vehicles. Sheriff’s department personnel found the black Chevy Cavalier at a gas station in Gallipolis Ferry occupied by the suspects, Baxley and Rogers.

Upon execution of a search warrant at the Baxley home, numerous items were reportedly found that were stolen during the home invasion such as driver’s licence, birth certificates, social security cards, debit cards, two flat screen televisions, a laptop and printer, according to the complaint. Other items recovered were two semi-automatic pistols, a dark hoodie, and a dark gator style neck mask, according to the complaint.

Baxley and Rogers are currently being held in the Western Regional Jail without bond.

Baxley https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.18-Baxley.jpg Baxley Rogers https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.18-Rogers.jpg Rogers

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

