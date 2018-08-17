Jaycie Jordan wins Showman of Showmen

ROCKSPRINGS — Jaycie Jordan won the title of Showman of Showmen on Friday night at the Meigs County Fair.

The competitors were the best showmen of their respective species this year. Every participant had to show a horse, hog, feeder calf, dairy cow, lamb, goat, rabbit, and chicken.

Jordan represented hogs during the contest. Other showmen (and the species they represent) were Elizabeth Collins (beef feeder), Faith Bauerbach (beef steer), Allison Barber (dairy breeding), Caelin Seth (dairy feeder), Kaylin Butcher (dairy steer), Jessica Parker (goat), Darbi Mugrage (horse), Michael Kesterson (lamb), Mattison Finlaw (poultry), and Rachel Jackson (rabbit).

Jaycie is the fourth Jordan sibling to win the title and towering trophy. Of the four Jordans, including Jackie, Jenna, Jacob and Jaycie, who have competed at the fair, all of them have won Showman of Showmen. They even won in order from oldest to the youngest. Jacob won in 2017.

Showman of Showmen competitors show cattle. Showman of Showmen competitors show cattle. Jaycie Jordan shows as rabbit during Showman of Showmen. Elizabeth Collins shows a goat during Showman of Showmen. The showmen move their hogs around the arena. Elizabeth Collins shows a chicken during Showman of Showmen. Mattison Finlaw shows a horse during the Showman of Showmen competition. The showmen line up their lambs for showmanship judging. Cattle line the edges of the arena for the Showman of Showmen competition. Jessica Parker shows a rabbit during Showman of Showmen. The showmen move their hogs around the arena.

Fourth of the siblings to win title

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to OVP

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

