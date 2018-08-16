Rowe, Bottomley top rabbit show

ROCKSPRINGS — Brycen Rowe and Hanna Bottomley showed the Grand and Reserve Champion Market Rabbits, respectively, in Thursday’s Junior Fair Market Rabbit Show.

Following Rowe and Bottomley were Emilie Smith, Rachel Jackson and Brayden O’Brien.

Taking part in the Market Rabbit Show, by class, were the following:

Class 1 (Underweight) — Colton Minshall, Reilly Blackston, Joseph Boyd, and Michael Brown;

Class 2 — Avery Patterson, Taylor Bartrum, Sydneyahna Card, Valerie Hamm, Samual Cremeans, Jackie Dailey, and Alexia Cremeans;

Class 3 — Ciera Whitesell, Morgan Haines, Kadynce Wolfe, Hannah Evans, Blake Cremeans, Adryauna Parker, Nathan Minshall, and Benjamin Bailey;

Class 4 — Rachel Jackson, Hannah Jackson, Alexis Grubb, Matthew Jackson, Raeven Reedy, Andrea Mahr, and Brayden Stanley;

Class 5 — Emilie Smith, Gabby Beeler, Kendall Schagel, Sidney Dillon, Brogan Jenkins, and Jacob Spencer;

Class 6 — Brycen Rowe, Hanna Bottomley, Brayden O’Brien, Gavan Smith, Hunter Clary, Keaghan Wolfe, Dana Card, and Leah Spencer.

In the showmanship competition, Rachel Jackson was named the Grand Champion Rabbit Showman, with Hannah Evans as the Reserve Champion Rabbit Showman.

In the breed classes, Rachel Jackson’s Holland Lop Junior Doe was named Overall Best of Breed, with Hanna Bottomley’s New Zealand Senior Buck as the Overall Best Opposite.

Winning Best of Breed for their respective breed of rabbit were the following: Elizabeth Spires, English Angora senior doe; Elizabeth Spires, Lionhead junior buck; Adryauna Parker, Mini Rex junior doe; Hanna Bottomley, New Zealand senior buck; Adryauna Parker, Dutch junior doe; Kathryn Ryan, Netherland Dwarf senior doe; Rachel Jackson, Holland Lop junior doe.

Winning Best Opposite for their respective breed of rabbit were the following: Elizabeth Spires, Lionhead junior doe; Valerie Hamm, New Zealand senior doe; Hunter Clary, Holland Lop junior buck.

Grand Champion Brycen Rowe (left) and Reserve Champion Hanna Bottomley (right) are pictured with Meigs County Fair Royalty, Little Mister Reece Davis, Queen Mattison Finlaw, First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, King Austin Rose, and Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.17-Rabbit-1_ne2018816134522505.jpg Grand Champion Brycen Rowe (left) and Reserve Champion Hanna Bottomley (right) are pictured with Meigs County Fair Royalty, Little Mister Reece Davis, Queen Mattison Finlaw, First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, King Austin Rose, and Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel. The Top 5 Market Rabbits were shown by (from left) Brycen Rowe, Hanna Bottomley, Emilie Smith, Rachel Jackson and Brayden O’Brien. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Queen Mattison Finlaw, First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel, Little Mister Reece Davis and King Austin Rose. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.17-Rabbit-2_ne2018816134525326.jpg The Top 5 Market Rabbits were shown by (from left) Brycen Rowe, Hanna Bottomley, Emilie Smith, Rachel Jackson and Brayden O’Brien. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Queen Mattison Finlaw, First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel, Little Mister Reece Davis and King Austin Rose. Hanna Bottomley’s New Zealand (left) was named the Best Opposite and Rachel Jackson’s Holland Lop the Best of Breed. Pictured with Bottomley and Jackson are Meigs County Fair Royalty King Austin Rose, Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel, Little Mister Reece Davis, and Queen Mattison Finlaw. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.17-Rabbit-3_ne2018816134527943.jpg Hanna Bottomley’s New Zealand (left) was named the Best Opposite and Rachel Jackson’s Holland Lop the Best of Breed. Pictured with Bottomley and Jackson are Meigs County Fair Royalty King Austin Rose, Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel, Little Mister Reece Davis, and Queen Mattison Finlaw. Rachel Jackson (right) was named the Grand Champion Rabbit Showman and Hannah Evans the Reserve Champion Rabbit Showman. Also pictured are Queen Mattison Finlaw, King Austin Rose and Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.17-Rabbit-4_ne201881613453020.jpg Rachel Jackson (right) was named the Grand Champion Rabbit Showman and Hannah Evans the Reserve Champion Rabbit Showman. Also pictured are Queen Mattison Finlaw, King Austin Rose and Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.