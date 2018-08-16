Rowe, Bottomley top rabbit show

ROCKSPRINGS — Brycen Rowe and Hanna Bottomley showed the Grand and Reserve Champion Market Rabbits, respectively, in Thursday’s Junior Fair Market Rabbit Show.
Following Rowe and Bottomley were Emilie Smith, Rachel Jackson and Brayden O’Brien.
Taking part in the Market Rabbit Show, by class, were the following:
Class 1 (Underweight) — Colton Minshall, Reilly Blackston, Joseph Boyd, and Michael Brown;
Class 2 — Avery Patterson, Taylor Bartrum, Sydneyahna Card, Valerie Hamm, Samual Cremeans, Jackie Dailey, and Alexia Cremeans;
Class 3 — Ciera Whitesell, Morgan Haines, Kadynce Wolfe, Hannah Evans, Blake Cremeans, Adryauna Parker, Nathan Minshall, and Benjamin Bailey;
Class 4 — Rachel Jackson, Hannah Jackson, Alexis Grubb, Matthew Jackson, Raeven Reedy, Andrea Mahr, and Brayden Stanley;
Class 5 — Emilie Smith, Gabby Beeler, Kendall Schagel, Sidney Dillon, Brogan Jenkins, and Jacob Spencer;
Class 6 — Brycen Rowe, Hanna Bottomley, Brayden O’Brien, Gavan Smith, Hunter Clary, Keaghan Wolfe, Dana Card, and Leah Spencer.
In the showmanship competition, Rachel Jackson was named the Grand Champion Rabbit Showman, with Hannah Evans as the Reserve Champion Rabbit Showman.
In the breed classes, Rachel Jackson’s Holland Lop Junior Doe was named Overall Best of Breed, with Hanna Bottomley’s New Zealand Senior Buck as the Overall Best Opposite.
Winning Best of Breed for their respective breed of rabbit were the following: Elizabeth Spires, English Angora senior doe; Elizabeth Spires, Lionhead junior buck; Adryauna Parker, Mini Rex junior doe; Hanna Bottomley, New Zealand senior buck; Adryauna Parker, Dutch junior doe; Kathryn Ryan, Netherland Dwarf senior doe; Rachel Jackson, Holland Lop junior doe.
Winning Best Opposite for their respective breed of rabbit were the following: Elizabeth Spires, Lionhead junior doe; Valerie Hamm, New Zealand senior doe; Hunter Clary, Holland Lop junior buck.
