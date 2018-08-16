Canning, baking awards presented

ROCKSPRINGS — There were 337 entries registered in the canning and baking competitions for the 155th Meigs County Fair.

Results for the contests were as follows:

Baking and Canning

Division 201-Preserves: Class 1-Peach — 1st Doris Grueser, Racine; 2nd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; 3rd Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; Class 2-Strawberry — 1st Opal Dyer, Bidwell; 2nd Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; Class 3-Other Preserves — 1st Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; 2nd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; Class 4-Raspberry — 1st Donna Jenkins, Rutland; 2nd Julia Bancroft, Rutland; 3rd Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; Class 5-Strawberry — 1st Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; 2nd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; 3rd Teresa A. Wilson, Racine; Class 6-Blackberry — 1st Opal Dyer, Bidwell; 2nd Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; 3rd Isaac A. Lewis, Clifton, W.Va.; Class 7-Other Jam — 1st Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; 2nd Steven R. Barnett, Pomeroy; 3rd Opal Dyer, Bidwell.

Division 203-Jellies: Class 8-Apple — 1st Opal Dyer, Bidwell; 2nd Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; Class 9- Blackberry — 1st Donna Jenkins, Rutland; 2nd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; 3rd Morgan Burt, Middleport; Class 10-Grape — 1st Teresa A. Wilson, Racine; 2nd Morgan Burt, Middleport; 3rd Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; Class 11- Other Jellies — 1st Stephanie A. Rife, Middleport; 2nd Julia Bancroft, Rutland; 3rd Maxine Rose, Racine.

Division 204-Spreads: Class 12-Apple Butter — 1st Opal Dyer, Bidwell; 2nd Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; 3rd Kevin Ihle, Racine; Class 13-Peach Honey or butter — 1st Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; 2nd Opal Dyer, Bidwell.

Division 205-Pickles: Class 14-Dill Pickles — 1st Bill Grueser, Racine; 2nd Maxine Rose, Racine; 3rd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; Class 15-Bread & Butter Pickles — 1st James M. Smith, Racine; 2nd Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; 3rd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; Class 16-Sweet Pickles — 1st Bill Grueser, Racine; 2nd Debbie Watson, Coolville; Class 17-Zucchini Pickles — 1st Donna Jenkins, Rutland; Class 18-14 Day Pickles — 1st David King, Pomeroy; 2nd Delores King, Pomeroy; Class 19-Sauerkraut Pickles — 1st Bill Grueser, Racine; Class 20-Beets — 1st Doris Grueser, Racine; 2nd Steven R. Barnett, Pomeroy; 3rd Maxine Dyer, Bidwell.

Division 206-Relishes: Class 21-End of Garden — 2nd Bill Grueser, Racine; Class 24-Cucumber relish — 1st Bill Grueser, Racine; Class 25-Sandwich Spread — 1st Teresa A. Wilson, Racine.

Division 207-Sauces/Catsup: Class 26-Catsup, Tomato — 1st Teresa A. Wilson, Racine; 2nd Bill Grueser, Racine; Class 27-Chili Sauce — Doris Grueser, Racine; Class 28-Spaghetti Sauce — 1st Teresa A. Wilson, Racine; 2nd Maxine Rose, Racine; 3rd Bill Grueser, Racine; Class 29-Barbecue Sauce — 1st Teresa A. Wilson, Racine; 2nd Stephanie A. Lewis — Clifton, W.Va.; Class 30-Pizza Sauce — 1st Maxine Rose, Racine; 2nd Bill Grueser, Racine; Class 31-Taco Sauce — 1st Maxine Rose, Racine; 2nd Teresa A. Wilson, Racine; Class 32-Salsa — 1st Heidi Willis, Long Bottom; 2nd James M. Smith, Racine; 3rd Teresa A. Wilson, Racine.

Division 208-Juices: Class 33-Tomato Juice — 1st Brenda Woodrow, Racine; 2nd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; 3rd Teresa A. Wilson, Racine; Class 34-Grape Juice — 1st Teresa A. Wilson, Racine; 2nd Delores King, Pomeroy; 3rd David King, Pomeroy; Class 35-Blackberry Juice — 1st Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; 2nd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; Class 36-V-8 Juice — 1st Brenda Woodrow, Racine; 2nd Bill Grueser, Racine.

Division 209-Canned Fruit: Class 37-Applesauce — 1st Donna Jenkins, Rutland; 2nd Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; 3rd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; Class 38-Apple Pie Filling — 1st Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; 2nd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; 3rd Stephanie A. Lewis, Clifton, W.Va.; Class 39-Blackberries — 1st Doris Grueser, Racine; 2nd Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; 3rd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; Class 40-Peaches — 1st Opal Dyer Bidwell; 2nd Teresa A. Wilson, Racine; 3rd, Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; Class 41-Pears — 1st Opal Dyer Bidwell; 2nd Donna Spires, Long Bottom; 3rd, Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; Class 42-Cherries — 1st Opal Dyer Bidwell; 2nd Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; Class 43-Blueberries — 1st Opal Dyer Bidwell; 2nd Maxine Dyer, Bidwell.

Division 210-Canned Vegetables: Class 44-Beets (Whole) — 1st Doris Grueser, Racine; 2nd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; Class 45-Beans (Slices) — 1st Doris Grueser, Racine; 2nd Delores King, Pomeroy; 3rd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; Class 46-Beans (Lima) — 1st Opal Dyer Bidwell, O; 2nd Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; Class 47-Beans (Kidney) — 1st David King, Pomeroy; 2nd Delores King, Pomeroy; Class 48-Beans (Snap) — 1st Delores King, Pomeroy; 2nd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; 3rd James M. Smith, Racine; Class 49-Beans (Shell) — 1st David King, Pomeroy; 2nd Delores King, Pomeroy; 3rd Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; Class 51-Cabbage — 1st Teresa A. Wilson, Racine; Class 53-Corn — 1st Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; 2nd Brenda Woodrow, Racine; 3rd Maxine Rose, Racine; Class 56-Potatoes — 1st Bill Grueser, Racine; 2nd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; Class 57-Tomatoes — 1st James M. Smith, Racine; 2nd Donna Jenkins, Rutland; 3rd Teresa A. Wilson, Racine; Class 58-Tomatoes, Green — 1st Maxine Rose, Racine; 2nd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; 3rd Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; Class 58-Vegetable Soup — 1st Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; 2nd Bill Grueser, Racine; Class 60-Hot Pepper Rings — 1st Bill Grueser, Racine; 2nd James M. Smith, Racine; 3rd Teresa A. Wilson, Racine.

Division 211-Canned Meat: Class 64-Deer — 1st Sara Ervin, Racine.

Division 212-Breads: Class 1-Whole Wheat Bread — 1st Peggy Crane, Rutland; Class 2-White Bread — 1st Peggy Crane, Rutland; Class 3-Banana Nut Bread — 1st Darlene Hayes, Pomeroy; 2nd Teresa A. Wilson, Racine; 3rd Sara Ervin, Racine; Class 4-Zucchini Bread — 1st Alice Hawthorne; 2nd Darlene Hayes, Pomeroy; 3rd Donna Jenkins, Rutland; Class 6-Yeast Rolls — 1st Donna Jenkins, Rutland; 2nd Peggy Crane, Rutland; Class 7-Monkey Bread — 1st Vanessa Folmer, Middleport; Class 8-Cinnamon Rolls — 1st Donna Jenkins, Rutland; 2nd Peggy Crane, Rutland; Class 9-Muffins — 1st Roberta Lewis, Mason, W.Va.; 2nd Donna Jenkins, Rutland.

Division 213-Cakes: Class 10-Angel Food — 1st David King, Pomeroy; 2nd Delores King, Pomeroy; Class 11-Chocolate — 1st Delores King, Pomeroy; 2nd David King, Pomeroy; Class 12-White — 1st Roberta Lewis, Mason, W.Va.; Class 13-Other Cake — 1st Darlene Hayes Pomeroy; 2nd Heather Dailey-Johnson, Racine; 3rd Roberta Lewis, Mason, W.Va.

Division 214- Cookies: Class 14-Oatmeal — 1st Peggy Crane, Rutland; 2nd Vanessa Folmer, Middleport; Class 15-Plain Sugar — 1st Donna Jenkins, Rutland; 2nd Peggy Crane, Rutland; 3rd Vanessa Folmer, Middleport; Class 16-Chocolate Chip — 1st Peggy Crane, Rutland; 2nd Donna Jenkins, Rutland; 3rd Vanessa Folmer, Middleport; Class 17-Peanut Butter — 1st Stephanie A. Lewis, Clifton, W.Va., 2nd Peggy Crane, Rutland; 3rd Vanessa Folmer, Middleport; Class 18-Other Cookies — 1st Delores King, Pomeroy; 2nd Darlene Hayes, Pomeroy; 3rd David King, Pomeroy; Class 19-Brownies-Iced — 1st Vanessa Folmer, Middleport; 2nd Hannah Crane, Pomeroy; 3rd Donna Jenkins, Rutland; Class 20-Brownie-Not Iced — 1st Vanessa Folmer, Middleport; 2nd Alexis Ervin; 3rd Hannah Crane, Pomeroy.

Division 215-Pies: Class 21-Apple — 1st Rhonda L. Dailey, Racine; 2nd Teresa A. Wilson, Racine; 3rd, Kayla Hawthorne; Class 23-Pecan — 1st Darlene Hayes, Pomeroy; 2nd Teresa A. Wilson, Racine; Class 24-Peach — 1st Stephanie A. Lewis, Clifton, W.Va.; 2nd Teresa A. Wilson, Racine; Class 25-Raisin — 1st Alice Hawthorne, Reedsville; Class 26-Other Pie No Cream — 1st Alice Hawthorne, Reedsville; 2nd Stephanie A. Lewis, Clifton, W.Va.

Division 216-Candy: Class 27-Fudge Chocolate — 1st Sharon L. Hall, Racine; 2nd Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; 3rd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; Class 28-Fudge, Peanut Butter — 1st Maxine Dyer, Bidwell; 2nd Opal Dyer, Bidwell; 3rd Roberta Lewis, Mason, W.Va.; Class 29-Fudge, White — 1st Roberta Lewis, Mason, W.Va.; 2nd Sharon L. Hall, Racine; 3rd Teresa A. Wilson, Racine; Class 30-Hard Tack — 1st Stephanie A. Lewis, Clifton, W.Va.; Class 31-Peanut Brittle — 1st Stephanie A. Lewis, Clifton, W.Va.

Division 217-Cookie Contest: Class 31-Cookie Contest — 1st Vanessa Folmer, Middleport; 2nd Mary Ann Shoults, Racine; 3rd Darlene Hayes, Pomeroy.

Division 219-Honey: Class 1-Honey (Extracted Honey) — 1st Deborah Mohler, Pomeroy; 2nd J.R. Markham, Pomeroy.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

