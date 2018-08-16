Cupcake contest highlights Ladies Baking Day

ROCKSPRINGS — The Ladies Day Baking Cupcake Contest had a tight race for first place Thursday afternoon on the Hill Stage at the Meigs County Fair.

Mary Ann Shoults won the contest with her pink champagne cupcakes. Sara Lunsford received second place with chocolate cupcakes displayed as a Ferris Wheel.

The judges had a difficult time choosing one because they were both delicious in different ways. As one judge said, it came down to the icing on the pink champagne cupcakes being too good to pass up.

This is the second year for the event at the fair. There is no registration fee or preregistration required to participate and compete in the event. The contest is for amateurs only and has two divisions, including a junior division for Meigs County residents ages five to 17 and a senior division for anyone 18 years or older.

The price for first place was 25 dollars and three cookbooks. Second place received 15 dollars and three cookbooks. The event was sponsored by Linda Warner, Common Pleas Judge Elect.

Mary Ann Shoults (left) won first place and Sara Lunsford (right) won second place in the Ladies Day Baking Cupcake Contest. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.17-Baking-1_ne201881615553680.jpg Mary Ann Shoults (left) won first place and Sara Lunsford (right) won second place in the Ladies Day Baking Cupcake Contest. The judges taste the cupcakes entered in the contest. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.17-Baking-2_ne2018816155538806.jpg The judges taste the cupcakes entered in the contest. Sara Lunsford’s cupcakes were in the design of a Ferris Wheel. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.17-Baking-3_ne2018816155540992.jpg Sara Lunsford’s cupcakes were in the design of a Ferris Wheel.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

