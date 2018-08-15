Horse Show awards presented

ROCKSPRINGS — Numerous awards and honors were presented during the Junior Fair Horse Show on Monday at the Meigs County Fair.

Darbi Mugrage was named the overall Grand Champion Showman, with Lydia Edwards receiving Reserve Champion Showman. Mugrage will represent the horses at the Showman of Showman competition on Friday evening.

Lydia Edwards earned Grand Champion in the Gymkhana Division Performance Division. The performance division included competition in barrel racing, keyhole and pole bending. Rhiannon Morris took Reserve Champion honors.

Edwards and Morris were also Grand Champion and Reserve Champion, respectively, in the Gymkhana Showmanship Senior Division.

In the Junior Gymkhana Division, performance competition India Morris received Grand Champion and Ryan Ross Reserve Champion.

In the Junior Gymkhana Division, showmanship competition India Morris was grand champion and Ryan Ross Reserve Champion.

Other participants in the Gymkhana competitions were Shayla Hysell and Alivia Ord.

In the Ranch style, Lexa Hayes was named the Ranch Senior Division Showmanship Grand Champion, with Shelbe Cochran as the Reserve Champion.

Darbi Mugrage was named the Grand Champion in the Junior Division Ranch Showmanship competition, with Kylee Circle named Reserve Champion.

In the Novice Division, Allyson Anderson was named Grand Champion and Jorja Lisle Reserve Champion.

In the Ranch Performance, Megan Ross was the Senior Division Grand Champion, with Shelbe Cochran as Reserve Champion.

In the Junior Division, Mattee Bolden was named Grand Champion and Darbi Mugrage Reserve Champion.

In the Novice Division, Allyson Anderson was Grand Champion and Jorja Lisle was Reserve Champion.

Ranch competitors were Shelbe Cochran, Lexa Hayes, Megan Ross, Kylee Circle, Darbi Mugrage, Mattee Bolden, Makayla Smith, Jorja Lisle, Allyson Anderson and Sarah Williams.

Makayla Smith was crowned the 2018 Horse Princess by 2017 Horse Princess Shayla Hysell.

Darbi Mugrage took home the Rachael Downie Award.

Rachael Downie, who died in 2009, is remembered as not only as a contributor to the community but a woman who gave many hours to 4-H. Downie, along with two other, started Meigs County’s first 4-H horse club more than 45 years ago.

Darbi Mugrage received the Rachael Downie Award during Monday's Junior Fair Horse Show. Makayla Smith (left) was crowned the 2018 Meigs County Fair Horse Princess on Monday by 2017 Horse Princess Shayla Hysell. Overall Grand Champion Showman Darbi Mugrage is pictured with Horse Princess Makayla Smith (right). Mugrage will represent horses at the Showman of Showman competition on Friday evening.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

