Butchers top Dairy Steer Show

ROCKSPRINGS — Kaylin Butcher won Grand Champion Market Dairy Steer on Tuesday evening at the Meigs County Fair.

Following Kaylin’s 1,493 pound steer, Reserve Champion Market Dairy Steer was awarded to Grace Butcher’s 1,210 pound steer.

The Butcher girls switched places in showmanship when Grace won Grand Champion Dairy Steer Showman and Kaylin won Reserve Champion.

Allison Barber’s dairy feeder calf was awarded Grand Champion. Barber also one Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder showman.

The Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder went to Raegan Jones.

The Grand Champion Dairy Feeder showman was Caelin Seth, whose calf placed third overall.

Annie McGrath also participated in the dairy feeder show Monday evening with her underweight feeder calf.

Grace Butcher (left) won Grand Champion Market Dairy Steer Showman and Reserve Champion Market Dairy Steer. Kaylin Butcher (right) won Reserve Champion Dairy Steer Showman and Grand Champion Market Dairy Steer. Also pictured are the 2018 Meigs County Fair Queen, Mattison Finlaw, and 2018 First Runner-Up, Raeven Reedy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.16-Dairy-1_ne2018815121919925.jpg Grace Butcher (left) won Grand Champion Market Dairy Steer Showman and Reserve Champion Market Dairy Steer. Kaylin Butcher (right) won Reserve Champion Dairy Steer Showman and Grand Champion Market Dairy Steer. Also pictured are the 2018 Meigs County Fair Queen, Mattison Finlaw, and 2018 First Runner-Up, Raeven Reedy. Caelin Seth (left) won Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Showman and Allison Barber (right) won Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder Showman. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.16-Dairy-2_ne2018815121924907.jpg Caelin Seth (left) won Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Showman and Allison Barber (right) won Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder Showman. Allison Barber (right) won Grand Champion Dairy Feeder and Raegan Jones won Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder. Also pictured are fair royalty Queen Mattison Finlaw, King Austin Rose, Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel and First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.16-Dairy-3_ne2018815121928874.jpg Allison Barber (right) won Grand Champion Dairy Feeder and Raegan Jones won Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder. Also pictured are fair royalty Queen Mattison Finlaw, King Austin Rose, Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel and First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

