Rice, Schagel to top poultry sale bill

ROCKSPRINGS — Austin Rice and Cooper Schagel will top the poultry sale bill for Saturday’s Junior Fair Livestock Sale after taking Grand and Reserve Champion, respectively in Tuesday’s poultry show.
Rounding out the top five, behind Rice and Schagel were Jenna Jordan, Trace Erwin and Roseanna Butcher.
Showing market poultry pens were the following (by class, in order of placement in class):
Class 1 — Levi Williams, Sarah Williams, and Israel Williams;
Class 2 — Grace Butcher, Robert Butcher, Lane Edwards, Lilyannna Butcher, and Lydia Edwards;
Class 3 — Austin Rice, Corey Seth, Landen Woods, Dominique Butcher, and Hunter Smith;
Class 4 — Cooper Schagel, Roseanna Butcher, Joseph Butcher, Raeann Schagel, Faith Butcher, and Michael Letson;
Class 5 — Jenna Jordan, Trace Erwin, Hannah Erwin, Emma Doczi, Lucas Finlaw, and Mattison Finlaw.
In showmanship, it was Mattison Finlaw taking Grand Champion and Hannah Erwin as Reserve Champion.
Participating in showmanship were the following:
Senior — Mattison Finlaw and Olivia Yost;
Junior — Hannah Erwin, Michael Letson, Lydia Edwards, Alexsia Whittekind, Roseanna Butcher, Dominique Butcher, and Austin Rice;
Intermediate — Lucas Finlaw, Cooper Schagel, Emma Doczi, Grace Butcher, Robert Butcher, Raeann Schagel, and Israel Williams;
Novice — Landen Woods, Lane Edwards, Joseph Butcher, Corey Seth, Kathryn Ryan, Levi Williams, Sarah LaVerne Williams, Lilyanna Butcher, Hunter Smith, Trace Erwin, and Faith Butcher.
In non-market poultry, Mattison Finlaw’s Old English Game Bantams were named overall Grand Champion with Olivia Yost’s Bantams as overall Reserve Champion.
Non-market poultry results were as follows:
Pullet — Lucas Finlaw, Grand Champion; Landen Woods, Reserve Champion;
Bantam (1 hen and 1 rooster) — Mattison Finlaw, Grand Champion; Lucas Finlaw, Reserve Champion;
Fancy Poultry — Mattison Finlaw, Grand Champion (Old English Game Bantam); Olivia Yost, Reserve Champion (Bantams).
