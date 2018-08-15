Rice, Schagel to top poultry sale bill

ROCKSPRINGS — Austin Rice and Cooper Schagel will top the poultry sale bill for Saturday’s Junior Fair Livestock Sale after taking Grand and Reserve Champion, respectively in Tuesday’s poultry show.

Rounding out the top five, behind Rice and Schagel were Jenna Jordan, Trace Erwin and Roseanna Butcher.

Showing market poultry pens were the following (by class, in order of placement in class):

Class 1 — Levi Williams, Sarah Williams, and Israel Williams;

Class 2 — Grace Butcher, Robert Butcher, Lane Edwards, Lilyannna Butcher, and Lydia Edwards;

Class 3 — Austin Rice, Corey Seth, Landen Woods, Dominique Butcher, and Hunter Smith;

Class 4 — Cooper Schagel, Roseanna Butcher, Joseph Butcher, Raeann Schagel, Faith Butcher, and Michael Letson;

Class 5 — Jenna Jordan, Trace Erwin, Hannah Erwin, Emma Doczi, Lucas Finlaw, and Mattison Finlaw.

In showmanship, it was Mattison Finlaw taking Grand Champion and Hannah Erwin as Reserve Champion.

Participating in showmanship were the following:

Senior — Mattison Finlaw and Olivia Yost;

Junior — Hannah Erwin, Michael Letson, Lydia Edwards, Alexsia Whittekind, Roseanna Butcher, Dominique Butcher, and Austin Rice;

Intermediate — Lucas Finlaw, Cooper Schagel, Emma Doczi, Grace Butcher, Robert Butcher, Raeann Schagel, and Israel Williams;

Novice — Landen Woods, Lane Edwards, Joseph Butcher, Corey Seth, Kathryn Ryan, Levi Williams, Sarah LaVerne Williams, Lilyanna Butcher, Hunter Smith, Trace Erwin, and Faith Butcher.

In non-market poultry, Mattison Finlaw’s Old English Game Bantams were named overall Grand Champion with Olivia Yost’s Bantams as overall Reserve Champion.

Non-market poultry results were as follows:

Pullet — Lucas Finlaw, Grand Champion; Landen Woods, Reserve Champion;

Bantam (1 hen and 1 rooster) — Mattison Finlaw, Grand Champion; Lucas Finlaw, Reserve Champion;

Fancy Poultry — Mattison Finlaw, Grand Champion (Old English Game Bantam); Olivia Yost, Reserve Champion (Bantams).

Austin Rice received Grand Champion honors and Cooper Schagel Reserve Champion honors during the Junior Fair Market Poultry Show on Tuesday at the Meigs County Fair. Pictured, from left, are Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Queen Mattison Finlaw, Rice, Schagel, King Austin Rose, and Livestock Prince Matthew Jackson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.16-Poultry-1_ne2018814173133305.jpg Austin Rice received Grand Champion honors and Cooper Schagel Reserve Champion honors during the Junior Fair Market Poultry Show on Tuesday at the Meigs County Fair. Pictured, from left, are Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Queen Mattison Finlaw, Rice, Schagel, King Austin Rose, and Livestock Prince Matthew Jackson. The Top 5 in the Market Chicken Show are pictured with fair royalty. Pictured, from left, are Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Queen Mattison Finlaw, Grand Champion Austin Rice, Reserve Champion Cooper Schagel, third place Jenna Jordan, fourth place Trace Erwin, fifth place Roseanna Butcher, King Austin Rose, and Livestock Prince Matthew Jackson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.16-Poultry-2_ne2018814173135849.jpg The Top 5 in the Market Chicken Show are pictured with fair royalty. Pictured, from left, are Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Queen Mattison Finlaw, Grand Champion Austin Rice, Reserve Champion Cooper Schagel, third place Jenna Jordan, fourth place Trace Erwin, fifth place Roseanna Butcher, King Austin Rose, and Livestock Prince Matthew Jackson. Mattison Finlaw was named the Grand Champion Poultry Showman and Hannah Erwin the Reserve Champion Market Showman. Pictured, from left, are King Austin Rose, Finlaw (also Fair Queen), Erwin, Little Miss Morgan Durst and Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.16-Poultry-3_ne2018814173138568.jpg Mattison Finlaw was named the Grand Champion Poultry Showman and Hannah Erwin the Reserve Champion Market Showman. Pictured, from left, are King Austin Rose, Finlaw (also Fair Queen), Erwin, Little Miss Morgan Durst and Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. Mattison Finlaw’s Old English Game Bantams were named Grand Champion, with Olivia Yost’s Bantams as the Reserve Champion in the Non-Market Poultry Show on Tuesday. Pictured, from left, are King Austin Rose, Little Mister Reece Davis, Finlaw, Yost, and Livestock Prince Matthew Jackson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.16-Poultry-4_ne2018814173141445.jpg Mattison Finlaw’s Old English Game Bantams were named Grand Champion, with Olivia Yost’s Bantams as the Reserve Champion in the Non-Market Poultry Show on Tuesday. Pictured, from left, are King Austin Rose, Little Mister Reece Davis, Finlaw, Yost, and Livestock Prince Matthew Jackson. The Pullets of Lucas Finlaw were named Grand Champion, with Landen Woods named Reserve Champion. Pictured, from left, are Livestock Prince Matthew Jackson, Finlaw, Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Little Miss Morgan Durst, Woods, King Austin Rose. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.16-Poultry-5_ne2018814173145139.jpg The Pullets of Lucas Finlaw were named Grand Champion, with Landen Woods named Reserve Champion. Pictured, from left, are Livestock Prince Matthew Jackson, Finlaw, Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Little Miss Morgan Durst, Woods, King Austin Rose.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

