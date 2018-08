Parker tops Beef Show

ROCKSPRINGS — Jess Parker showed the Grand Champion Market Steer on Tuesday night at the Meigs County Fair.

Trenton Morrissey’s 1,216 pound steer took Reserve Champion Market Steer to Parker’s 1,321 pound steer.

Faith Bauerbach received third overall, Rylee Lisle finished fourth, and Abigail Bauerbach finished in fifth place.

The market class placings were as follows:

Class 1 — Trevor Morrissey, Heidi Willis, Elisha Jane Williams, Nathan Pierce, Olivia Wood;

Class 2 — Trenton Morrissey, Abigail Bauerbach, Rachel Kesterson, Justin Pierce;

Class 3 — Rylee Lisle, Katelynn Chevalier, Sean Stobaugh, Courtnee Williams;

Class 4 — Jess Parker, Faith Bauerbach, Kristin McKay;

Class 5 — Mitchel Evans, Zachary Williams, Tiffany Tripp.

Faith Bauerbach won Grand Champion Market Steer Showman and Trenton Morrissey won Reserve Champion Market Steer Showman.

Olivia Harris showed the Grand Champion Commercial Beef Feeder. Following Harris was Mackenzie Newell with Reserve Champion Beef Feeder.

Jennifer Parker’s feeder finished in third place, Elizabeth Collins finished fourth, and Lucas Finlaw finished in fifth place.

The beef feeder market class placings are as follows:

Class 1 (Underweight) — William Oldaker, Brandon Oldaker;

Class 2 — McKayla Nelson, Becca Pullins, Samuel Bauerbach, Madison Johnson, Ryan Ross;

Class 3 — Jennifer Parker, Allison Hatfield, Kylie Gheen, Ryan Parker, Cassidy Bailey, Megan Ross;

Class 4 — Olivia Harris, Mackenzie Newell, Elizabeth Collins, Dalton Ervin, McKenzie Long, Olivia Wood;

Class 5 — Lucas Finlaw, Owen Johnson, Brayden Ervin, Conner Ervin, Austin Rose;

Class 6 — Preston Ervin, Alexis Ervin, Ethan Mullen.

Elizabeth Collins won Grand Champion Beef Feeder Showman and Olivia Harris won Reserve Champion Beef Feeder Showman.

Trenton Morrissey (left) won Reserve Champion Market Steer and Jess Parker (right) won Grand Champion Market Steer. Also pictured are fair royalty Queen Mattison Finlaw and First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.16-Beef-1_ne2018815122027536.jpg Trenton Morrissey (left) won Reserve Champion Market Steer and Jess Parker (right) won Grand Champion Market Steer. Also pictured are fair royalty Queen Mattison Finlaw and First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy.

Faith Bauerbach (left) won Grand Champion Market Steer Showman and Trenton Morrissey won Reserve Champion Market Steer Showman.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.16-Beef-2_ne2018815122030951.jpg Faith Bauerbach (left) won Grand Champion Market Steer Showman and Trenton Morrissey won Reserve Champion Market Steer Showman.

Mackenzie Newell (left) won Reserve Champion Beef Feeder and Olivia Harris (right) won Grand Champion Beef Feeder. Also pictured are fair royalty Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel, First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Queen Mattison Finlaw and King Austin Rose.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.16-Beef-3_ne2018815122033861.jpg Mackenzie Newell (left) won Reserve Champion Beef Feeder and Olivia Harris (right) won Grand Champion Beef Feeder. Also pictured are fair royalty Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel, First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Queen Mattison Finlaw and King Austin Rose.

Olivia Harris (left) won Reserve Champion Beef Feeder Showman and Elizabeth Collins (right) won Grand Champion Beef Feeder Showman.