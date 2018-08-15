Jordans continue streak in Hog Show

ROCKSPRINGS — The Jordan family swept the Meigs County Market Hog Show in both market and showmanship on Wednesday morning.

Jenna Jordan won Grand Champion Market Hog, as well as Grand Champion Market Hog Showman.

Jaycie Jordan won Reserve Champion Market Hog and Reserve Champion Market Hog Showman.

Jacob Jordan’s hog finished in third overall, Bruce Hawley finished fourth, and Erica Durst finished in fifth place.

The market class placings are as follows:

Class 1 (Underweight) — Cooper Jude;

Class 2 — Trinity Wood, Brady Colburn, Chloe Rizer, Brandon Colburn, Ashton Jude, Heidi Willis;

Class 3 — Auston Colburn, Roseanna Butcher, Autumn Jones, Simon Spires, Malachi Smith;

Class 4 — Erica Durst, Courtney Fitzgerald, Ashton Monroe, Logan Caldwell, Robert Butcher, Micaiah Smith, Brayden Robinson;

Class 5 — Jenna Jordan, Steven Fitzgerald, Whitney Durst, Elizabeth Collins, Coltin Parker;

Class 6 — Bruce Hawley, Maci Hood, Layne Caldwell, Bradley Hamm, William Oldaker;

Class 7 — Jacob Jordan, Kori Robie, Kathryn Ryan, Garrett Wolfe, Kaden Robinson, Kaitlyn Hawk;

Class 8 — Jaycie Jordan, Brandon Oldaker, Shelbe Cochran, Colton Hamm, Brad Hawk.

The 2018 show marks the 11th year that either the grand champion or reserve champion market hog has been shown by one of the Jordans, and sometimes both titles.

This is also the fourth consecutive year for the Jordan siblings to sweep both the showmanship and market categories.

In 2017, Jacob Jordan held both grand champion titles, with Jenna Jordan as the reserve champion in both.

In 2016, it was Jenna Jordan who took top honors in both categories, with Jaycie Jordan being named reserve champion market hog showman and Jacob Jordan showing the reserve champion market hog.

For 2015, Jenna Jordan was named the grand champion showman, with oldest sibling Jackie Jordan being named the reserve champion showman. In the market hog category, it was Jackie Jordan being named grand champion and Jaycie Jordan being named reserve champion.

Sentinel managing editor Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

Jaycie Jordan (left) won Reserve Champion Market Hog and showman. Jenna Jordan (right) won Grand Champion Market Hog and showman. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel, First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Queen Mattison Finlaw, Livestock Prince Matthew Jackson and the youngest Jordan sibling, Janie. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.16-hog-show_ne2018815155432182.jpg Jaycie Jordan (left) won Reserve Champion Market Hog and showman. Jenna Jordan (right) won Grand Champion Market Hog and showman. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel, First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Queen Mattison Finlaw, Livestock Prince Matthew Jackson and the youngest Jordan sibling, Janie.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.