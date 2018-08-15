West Nile Virus identified in mosquito collected in Rutland

MEIGS COUNTY — A mosquito collected in the Rutland area has tested positive for the West Nile Virus according to the Meigs County Health Department (MCHD).

In a statement on the agency’s Facebook page on Wednesday, MCHD stated it was recently notified by the Ohio Department of Health that a mosquito it collected from a site in Rutland tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). In response, the MCHD will increase surveillance and assess the area for potential breeding sites.

WNV is indigenous to Ohio and most of the US.

Please take precautions when you are outside by wearing long sleeves, pants and socks as well as using natural repellents or DEET to avoid being bitten and remove any sources of standing water from your property, the statement concluded.