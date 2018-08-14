Davis, Durst crowned Little Mister, Miss

ROCKSPRINGS — The 155th Meigs County Fair’s littlest royalty was crowned on Monday during the annual Little Miss and Mister contest sponsored by the Rutland Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary.

Reece Davis was named Little Mister and Morgan Durst Little Miss.

The event also paid tribute to the late Dan Smith who served as the interviewer of the contestants for many years, along with many other roles at the fair.

Smith’s daughter Tammy Chapman and granddaughter Jenny Ridenour interviewed the contestants at the contest, while his wife Donna Jean — who was always by his side at the fair and other events — presented the Little Miss and Mister with a $50 cash prize in memory of Dan.

In total, 11 girls and six boys competed for the 2018 Little Miss and Mister titles. Contestants were ask questions about their pets, favorite things to do at the fair (rides were very popular), their favorite rides and fair foods, and many other things to allow the judges to get to know each one in order to make a decision.

The 2018 Little Mister was Reece Davis, with First Runner-Up Kash Gheen and Second Runner-Up Axel Shuler.

The 2018 Little Miss was Morgan Durst, with First Runner-Up Paige Smith and Second Runner-Up Brielle Wyatt.

