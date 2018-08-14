Colburn, Watson top Market Sheep Show

ROCKSPRINGS — Auston Colburn won Grand Champion Market Lamb on Monday evening at the Meigs County Fair.

Following Colburn, the Reserve Champion Market Lamb was awarded to Wyatt Watson. Maci Hood’s lamb was placed in third overall while Braden Watson placed fourth and Lincoln Thomas finished in fifth.

The market class placings are as follows:

Class 1: McKenzy Burnem, Jacynda Glover, Amy Griffin, Caroline Roush

Class 2: Lincoln Thomas, Laikyn Davis, Garrett Parry, Lauren Thorson, Zachary Williams

Class 3: Wyatt Watson, Matthew Werry, Courtnee Williams, Allison Hatfield

Class 4: Auston Colburn, Maci Hood, Braden Watson, Michael Kesterson, Luke Enright

Michael Kesterson and McKenzy Burnem took Grand and Reserve Champion sheep showmen, respectively.

The Junior Fair Sheep Breeding Show took place before the Market Lamb Show on Monday evening. Michael Kesterson also won Grand Champion Showman and Rachel Kesterson won Reserve Champion.

The Overall Grand Champion breeding sheep went to Zachary Williams with his ewe spring lamb. Michael Kesterson won Overall Reserve Champion with his yearling ewe.

Reserve Champion market lamb, Wyatt Watson (right), and Grand Champion market lamb, Auston Colburn (left). Royalty, left to right, Matthew Jackson (Livestock Prince), Raeven Reedy (First Runner-Up), Littler Mister Reece Davis, Austin Rose (King), Raeann Schagel (Livestock Princess), Mattison Finlaw (Queen). https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.15-SS-1-grand-and-reserve-sheep_ne201881413185597.jpg Reserve Champion market lamb, Wyatt Watson (right), and Grand Champion market lamb, Auston Colburn (left). Royalty, left to right, Matthew Jackson (Livestock Prince), Raeven Reedy (First Runner-Up), Littler Mister Reece Davis, Austin Rose (King), Raeann Schagel (Livestock Princess), Mattison Finlaw (Queen). Reserve Champion showman, McKenzy Burnem (right), and Grand Champion showman, Michael Kesterson (left). Royalty, left to right, Matthew Jackson (Livestock Prince), Austin Rose (King), Mattison Finlaw (Queen), Raeann Schagel (Livestock Princess), Raeven Reedy (First Runner-Up). https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.15-SS-2-grand-and-reserve-showmen_ne2018814131858148.jpg Reserve Champion showman, McKenzy Burnem (right), and Grand Champion showman, Michael Kesterson (left). Royalty, left to right, Matthew Jackson (Livestock Prince), Austin Rose (King), Mattison Finlaw (Queen), Raeann Schagel (Livestock Princess), Raeven Reedy (First Runner-Up). Competitors show their sheep during Monday evening’s Junior Fair Market Sheep Show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.15-SS-3-sheep-show_ne201881413191306.jpg Competitors show their sheep during Monday evening’s Junior Fair Market Sheep Show.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

