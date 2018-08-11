Staying safe at the Fair

ROCKSPRINGS — As the 155th Meigs County Fair approaches the Meigs County Emergency Management Agency would like to remind you of a few fair safety tips before you head to the fairgrounds:

Child Safety:

* Carefully watch your children.

* If you become separated from your child contact law enforcement immediately.

* Take a picture of your child so if you become separated you can show law enforcement what they look like and what they are wearing.

* Place a piece of paper in children’s pockets with a parent’s name and phone number in case you become separated. This makes it easier for law enforcement to contact you if your child is located.

* Have a meeting area for children who are old enough to walk with a friend and meet there at scheduled times.

* If children are old enough to be on their own have a buddy to walk with while enjoying the fair.

Your Personal Health and Safety:

* Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water.

* Wear sunscreen during daytime hours

* Wear the appropriate clothing for weather conditions and always wear closed toe shoes.

* Wash your hands before eating and after touching the animals and using restroom facilities.

* Follow all posted signs at buildings and barns.

Ride Safety:

* Walk don’t run to and around the rides.

* Always remain in your seat and use safety devices properly.

* Follow the posted ride heights and requirements.

* Keep body parts inside the rides at all times.

* Always listen to the instructions of the ride operator.

The Meigs County Emergency Management Agency would like to wish all the competitor’s good luck and we hope everyone enjoys the 155th Meigs County Fair.