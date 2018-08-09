Columbus woman sentenced to 11 years

GALLIPOLIS — Thursday, Erica S. Mix, 27, of Columbus, convicted of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs as a felony of the first-degree, was sentenced to 11 years in a state facility by Judge Margaret Evans of Gallia Common Pleas Court.

On May 4, 2018, Mix was stopped by Trooper Drew Kuehne of the Ohio State Highway Patrol for illegal window tint, tinted license plate and a marked lanes violation. Thereafter, Rio Grande Police Chief and K-9 handler, Josh Davies, responded to the scene. Canine Milla made a positive indication to the presence of narcotics and ultimately 439.5 grams of methamphetamine was located within the vehicle. Mix was arrested at the scene.

Mix pleaded guilty while in the Gallia Court of Common Pleas. According to court record, troopers recorded Mix in the backseat of the cruiser saying of the trooper,”I think he found it. Get him out of the car, Lord. Come on. Not today, Satan.”

“I want to thank our officers for their diligent efforts in ridding our community of illegal drugs and those that look to bring narcotics into our county,” said Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren. “This case shows the great collaboration between agencies to achieve a common goal – a drug free Gallia County.”

Holdren said Mix had no prior record and that was not uncommon for dealers looking to take advantage of the situation.

“Some of these people have no record and think they can make a quick buck,” said Holdren. “It’s sad and they must be held accountable for their actions.”

The prosecutor said a dose of meth is roughly measured as a tenth of a gram and can be sold around $20 on the street, depending on varying factors. Given the prosecutor’s statements, this would mean the meth Mix was discovered to have would be worth $87,900.

“This is a good case to show that drug trafficking for Gallia County is risky business,” said Holdren. “Yes, drug dealers are unfortunately making money but if and when you are caught, the repercussions will be so severe that we hope that deters the flow of drugs coming into our community.

