155 years of the Meigs County Fair

POMEROY — The 155th Meigs County Fair is set to take place next week, carrying on the tradition which began in the mid-19th century.

On Thursday, the Meigs County Commissioners recognized the importance of the fair and its history in the county, proclaiming Aug. 12 as “Meigs County Fair Day.”

First held Oct. 28, 1851, in Middleport, the Meigs County Fair has been held in the Middleport, Racine and Rocksprings areas. The fair found its permanent home at the current fairgrounds and has been held each year since 1945.

In the resolution approved by the commissioners, they recognized “the 155th Meigs County Fair as a time of celebration, county pride, and remembrance.”

“The fair has had a long tradition of animal showmanship, artisan displays, and our rich farming history,” reads the resolution.

“The Meigs County Board of Commissioners salutes and admires the countless Fair Board Members, Junior Fair Board Members, 4-H Members, Grange Members, Boy and Girl Scout Members, parents, volunteers, civic groups, business leaders, and all the countless others who strive to make the fair an annual success,” reads the resolution.

The resolution concludes, “all Meigs County residents should join the Board of Commissioners in reflecting on and encouraging future to all that make our county fair possible.”

The commissioners also announced that all county offices will close at noon on Thursday to allow for employees to attend the fair.

The 155th Meigs County Fair begins with the opening ceremony at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening and continues through Saturday, Aug. 18.

In other business, Syracuse Councilmen Barry McCoy and Tom Weaver discussed estimates for the relocation of the recycling units located in the village. McCoy and Weaver stated that the current location is in a muddy area along Route 124 and is difficult for access. The village is planning to relocate the units to an area across from the ball fields on village property.

The plan is to have a cement pad put in place and fencing on three sides to help secure the area, and keep the recycling contained to a specific area.

Commissioner Tim Ihle will take the information to the Solid Waste District meeting to see what funding may be available for the project. Material estimates were around $1,000, not including labor.

The commissioners approved a four year lease agreement for five cruisers for the sheriff’s office at a total cost of $198,647.28. Commissioner Randy Smith explained that the original discussion began with the lease of three cruisers, but that the expense per vehicle decreases with the adding of more vehicles.

An appropriation adjustment in the amount of $100,000 was moved from the salary line item to prisoner housing for the sheriff’s office.

The paving of the employee parking area near the sheriff’s office and the area around the sheriff’s office was approved in the amount of $18,000.

The 2018 resurfacing project contract was awarded to The Shelley Company, the lone bidder on the project in bids which were opened last week.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

