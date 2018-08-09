August grand jury returns indictments

POMEROY — A Meigs County Grand Jury returned 22 indictments this week, many on drug related charges.

Among the indictments were first-degree drug charges for possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine against Derrick Cook, 40, of Patriot and Michael Cook, 49, of Dayton. Both men are also facing charges related to the possession and trafficking of heroin and methamphetamine.

Nancy Johnson, 37, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of complicity to trafficking in drugs (cocaine), along with other drug charges.

Johnson, Derrick Cook and Michael Cook were arrested by law enforcement in July after they were allegedly found to be selling drugs from a parked vehicle on Storys Run Road in Meigs County.

According to previous Sentinel reports, deputies reportedly located two large plastic baggies that contained approximately 80 grams of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine, and marijuana after a short pursuit with the suspects.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced the following indictments:

Thomas Billingsley, 40, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Burglary, a felony of the third degree.

Douglas Boe, 33, of Ona, West Virginia, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree.

Derrick Cook, 40, of Patriot, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the first degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the first degree, Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the second degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the second degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree, and Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree.

Michael Cook, 49, of Dayton, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the first degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the first degree, Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the second degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the second degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree, and Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree.

Ray Cox, 39, of Cheshire, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Morphine), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree.

Kristin Harrison, 24, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Burglary, a felony of the third degree.

Nancy Johnson, 37, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was indicted for Complicity to Trafficking in Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the first degree, Complicity to Trafficking in Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the second degree, and Complicity to Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree.

Steven Laudermilt, 19, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Burglary, a felony of the third degree.

Larry Loring, 32, of Columbus, Ohio, was indicted for Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree, Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree, Theft, a felony of the fifth degree, and Theft, a felony of the fifth.

Trenton McClintock, 28, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Restriction Against a Vehicle with a Hidden Compartment, a felony of the fourth degree.

Matthew McDonald, 29, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a felony of the third degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree.

Matthew Myers, 37, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree.

Stephen Pierce, 30, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree, Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree, and Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree.

Shawn Seyler, 25, of Mason, West Virginia, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Lisdexamfetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Donald Sheppard, 35, of Columbus, Ohio, was indicted for Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree, Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree, Theft, a felony of the fifth degree, and Theft, a felony of the fifth.

Clairissa Smith, 25, of Nelsonville, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree, Possession of Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the fourth degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree, and Trafficking in Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the fourth degree.

Emily G. Smith, 28, of Rutland, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Morphine), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree.

Douglas Starcher, Jr., 38, of Columbus, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree.

Jimmy Stepp, 35, of Guysville, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree, Possession of Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the fourth degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree, and Trafficking in Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the fourth degree.

Christopher Tucker, 31, of Syracuse, Ohio, was indicted for Aggravated Burglary, a felony of the first degree. In a separate indictment, Tucker was indicted for Burglary, a felony of the second degree.

Robert Wheeler, Jr., 34, of Athens, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs, a felony of the second degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the fourth degree, Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree, and Trafficking in Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the fourth degree.

All cases will proceed in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas before Judge I. Carson Crow.

For informational purposes, possible penalties for felony offenses include: felonies of the first degree- 3-11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine; felonies of the second degree- 2-8 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine; felonies of the third degree- 9-36 months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine; felonies of the fourth degree- 6-18 months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine; felonies of the fifth degree- 6-12 months in prison and up to a $2,500 fine. For most felonies of the fourth and fifth degrees, sentencing guidelines found in the Ohio Revised Code require first-time offenders to be sentenced to community control unless certain conditions exist permitting the imposition of a prison sentence.