Ready for the Fair

ROCKSPRINGS — With the fair quickly approaching members of the Meigs County Junior Fair Board spent time last week preparing for the week-long event.

The 22 Junior Fair Board Members, along with coordinator Jenna Meeks and others, worked to prepare everything from the barns to the arena and a little bit of everything in between.

Among the items completed were buyer letters for the Livestock Sale, stall cards for each of the barn spaces, fair passes for 4-H clubs, FFA members and others, cleaning in the barns and buildings, setup of the arena, painting, clean-up of trash and debris, preparing ribbons and awards for the numerous shows, parade and opening ceremony preparations, and other event planning.

One new feature this year for the livestock events will be Old Timer Showmanship. The contest for those 19 years of age and older will be held following the hog, sheep, goat, chicken, rabbit, beef and horse shows. Dairy has their own event.

The cost to enter is $5, with the champion receiving half of the money and the other half going to the Junior Fair Board. Participants in the contest must secure their own animal, wear proper clothing and have the required equipment. Closed-toe shoes are required.

Also new this year will be the addition of dairy cattle and horses to the Showman of Showman competition as a trial for this year, noted Meeks.

Junior Fair Board members will also be busy during fair week, with responsibilities and duties in conjunction with many of the events. From helping with the parade and opening ceremonies to announcing at the livestock shows and clean-up in the arena, the teens help to make the Fair a success, in addition to the work with their respective projects and/or animals.

Junior Fair Board members are age 14 to 18 and are members of 4-H, FFA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, FCCLA or Grange in Meigs County.

Junior Fair Board members spent time last week working at the Meigs County Fairgrounds to prepare for the 155th Meigs County Fair.

Junior Fair Board works to prepare

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

