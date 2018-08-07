Grimm sentenced to 15 years in prison

POMEROY — A Middleport man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder and kidnapping charges.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley stated that, on Tuesday, Nathan Grimm, 32, of Middleport, Ohio, was convicted of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and theft, a third-degree felony.

On March 7, Grimm participated in the kidnapping of a female victim from a residence on Bald Knob Stiversville Road in the Long Bottom area. The victim was reportedly beaten, blindfolded, and transported from the residence in a motor vehicle to Forked Run State Park near Reedsville, according to Stanley. The victim was removed from the motor vehicle, was forced to walk to a cliff near the dam, and then Grimm pushed the victim off cliff with the intent to kill her. The victim suffered serious injury but survived.

Grimm pleaded guilty to attempted mruder and kidnapping in connection to the case. Meigs County Common Pleas Judge I. Carson Crow sentenced Grimm to eleven years in prison for attempted murder, which is the maximum sentence, and to four years in prison for kidnapping, for a total of 15 years in prison. Grimm also pleaded guilty to an unrelated theft offense and was sentenced to one year in prison to be served concurrent with the 15-year prison sentence.

The victim was consulted regarding the resolution in this matter and agreed with the sentence, stated Stanley.

“The victim is a very strong and brave person,” Stanley said. “I am sorry this happened to her, but I am very thankful she survived. I am proud she was able to face the defendant in court today and to see justice served in this case.”

Stanley thanks the good Samaritan who aided the victim near the scene, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks and Watercraft, the Racine Police Department, the Meigs County Dog Warden, Meigs County EMS, MedFlight, the Meigs County Victim Assistance Program, and staff at the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this matter.

Grimm’s co-defendants are also charged with multiple felonies out of this incident with their cases still pending before the court.

Middleport man pleads guilty to attempted murder and kidnapping