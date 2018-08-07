Special controlled quail hunting opportunities offered in southern Ohio

OHIO VALLEY — Applications are now being accepted for controlled bobwhite quail hunts at Crown City Wildlife Area in Gallia and Lawrence counties, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The application period for this new hunt runs through Friday, Aug. 31.

Hunting dates will be during the youth small game season and the regular quail season. These special hunts have been planned at Crown City Wildlife Area to provide additional opportunities for Ohio’s hunting enthusiasts. All applicants, youth and adult, must possess a 2018-2019 Ohio hunting license and meet the age requirements to apply for a controlled hunt.

Hunters can apply for the controlled hunts by completing the application process online using Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System at wildohio.gov. There is a non-refundable application fee of $3 per hunt.

Several hunt opportunities are available, including two special youth only quail hunts, one opening weekend controlled quail hunt, one special women’s controlled quail hunt, and one special mentored youth hunt. Hunters successfully drawn may select one accompanying hunter, who must be the same person both days. Youth successfully drawn for the youth season hunts may select one other youth hunter and be accompanied by one or two non-hunting adults. The daily bag limit is two quail per hunter. Additional information about hunt dates and opportunities can be found by visiting Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System and logging into your customer account.

Hunters will be randomly drawn from submitted applications. Successful applicants will be notified and provided additional hunt information by mail and email. Applicants are encouraged to visit Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System online to view the status of their application and, if selected, print their controlled hunt permit.

Crown City Wildlife Area is located between Ironton and Gallipolis, near the Ohio River. A map of the area and more information can be found at wildohio.gov.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.