New director leading Southern Band

RACINE — The Southern Marching Band completed Band Camp last week under the direction of new band director Audra Wilkinson.

Wilkinson and assistant band director Adam Phillips worked with the group of 29 students on the 2018 halftime and competition show titled “Angels and Demons,” which is described as a battle of good versus evil. The band includes four color guard members.

Wilkinson is a native of Clay County, West Virginia, where she has served as the Clay County High School Band Director for the last two years. She is a graduate of Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Ohio. Her main instrument is saxophone, which she noted will work well as Phillips plays brass.

Wilkinson was brought in to the position left vacant by Chad Dodson who left the district following the 2017-18 school year.

Asked about the move to the area, Wilkinson explained that she has family in the Ravenswood area and it has always felt like a second home to her.

Working with the new group of students, Wilkinson said she was “completely impressed with how talented the musicians are.”

“It is a really good group, very talented,” said Wilkinson.

The band present its “Angels and Demons” show during halftime of the varsity football games this season.

Band Director Audra Wilkinson leads the Southern Marching Band during Band Camp last week. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.7-SHS-Band-1_ne201886154334842.jpg Band Director Audra Wilkinson leads the Southern Marching Band during Band Camp last week. Band Director Audra Wilkinson leads the Southern Marching Band during Band Camp last week. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.7-SHS-Band-2_ne20188615433789.jpg Band Director Audra Wilkinson leads the Southern Marching Band during Band Camp last week. Band Director Audra Wilkinson leads the Southern Marching Band during Band Camp last week. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.7-SHS-band-3_ne201886161745638.jpg Band Director Audra Wilkinson leads the Southern Marching Band during Band Camp last week.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.