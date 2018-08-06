More than 3,000 register for fair contests

ROCKSPRINGS — More than 3,000 entries were registered this past weekend for contests as part of the 2018 Meigs County Fair.

A total of 3,376 entries were registered with the Fair Board office on Friday and Saturday for categories ranging from flowers and photography to animals and farm crops. There were 3,917 entries in 2017. While down from 2017, the 2018 entries are an increase of more than 600 from 2016 (2,769 entries), and the third highest number since 1991.

There were increases in photography and painting categories, with a decrease in flower show entries.

Entries filed for the 2018 fair include (2017 number):

Dairy — 32 (28);

Beef — 33 (24);

Sheep — 11 (11);

Poultry — 1 (3);

Farm Crops — 175 (223);

Hay Show — 11 (13);

Flower Show — 1,860 (2,418);

Domestic Arts — 139 (153);

Painting — 91 (70);

Photography — 616 (549);

Baking and Canning — 337 (369);

Grange — n/a (4);

Antique Display — 43 (52);

Little Miss and Mister — 8 (n/a);

Pretty Baby — 19 (n/a).

Additional registration for the Little Miss and Mister and Pretty Baby contests will be held one hour prior to each contest on Monday.

