Eight shows planned for Noah’s Ark drama

POMEROY — Area residents will have two extra chances to see the Noah’s Ark live drama this month, with two extra days added to the schedule for the event’s 20th year.

Hillside Baptist Church on State Route 143 near Pomeroy has hosted the live drama each August since 1998, making 2018 the 20th year of the event which is held at the replica Ark located at the church.

Each year, the church presents the live outdoor drama “Noah and the Ark” free to the public, with the church and Power in the Blood Ministry working together to put on the performances.

The event has grown over the first 19 years, adding concessions, handicapped parking, and some seating on the hillside, though guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

With videos posted on the church website and on Facebook, the drama has gained followers from around the region and beyond, noted Jamie Humphrey. She added that the videos have more than 23,000 views and more than 200 shares, helping to reach more people.

“People are excited, as are we,” stated Humphrey. In addition to local residents, families and individuals from neighboring states also come to the area to see the performance.

Each year the drama ads something new, making the performance unique from the years before.

Presentations will take place over three weekends, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11 and 12, and then Friday through Sunday the two following weekends, Aug. 17-19 and Aug. 24-26.

For more information on the upcoming performances visit their website at www.hillsidebaptistchurch.net, find them on Facebook, or call 740-992-6768.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_noah-1.jpg https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_noah-2.jpg https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_Noah-3.jpg