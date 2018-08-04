SCIP/LTIP grant application deadline Aug. 31

The District 18 Ohio Public Works Commission Liaison reminds potential applicants and interested parties that the deadline for submission of the State Capital Improvement Plan (SCIP)/Local Transportation Improvement Plan (LTIP) grant applications, is Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

The State Capital Improvement Program and the Local Transportation Improvement Program were created to assist in financing local public infrastructure improvements, including roads, guardrails, culverts, bridges, storm sewers, and water and sanitary sewer systems. Local subdivisions that require financial assistance in moving projects forward can pursue this funding through the 18th Public Works District. Eligible applicants include cities, villages, counties, townships, and public water and sewer districts. Consideration for funding is not made on a per capita basis. No particular community has an entitlement to these funds.

Applications are to be submitted to the District 18 Liaison, Buckeye Hills Regional Council, 1400 Pike Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750, no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 31.

If you have questions regarding the application process or the deadline, please contact Michelle Hyer at (740) 376-1025.