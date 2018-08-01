School supply giveaways planned

MEIGS COUNTY — With school just three weeks away, numerous school supply giveaways and back to school events are being planned in Meigs County.

From 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 6 a “Back 2 School” event will be held on the Pomeroy Parking Lot according to a post on the Youth Move Ohio, Meigs County, Facebook page. Agencies will be handing out information to parents regarding resources available in the community, as well as school supplies for students. There will be hot dogs, chips and cookies provided.

On Aug. 8 will be a backpack and supply giveaway sponsored by State Rep. Jay Edwards. The giveaway is open to all Meigs County students grades K-12 and will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Meigs High School cafeteria.

“When I took office I promised to fight for Southeast Ohio, the area I grew up in, have lived in my whole life, and that I love. This is just one small way to give back to kids that deserve to start off the school year on the right foot,” Edwards said.

“It takes the whole community working together to provide for our children,” Tony Deem, Superintendent of Southern Local School District said. “We are very thankful for Representative Edwards stepping up to help the children of southern Ohio.”

“I would like to thank Representative Jay Edwards for providing backpacks to the student of Meigs County,” Steve Ohlinger, Superintendent of Eastern Local School District said. “This is a great opportunity for families to begin getting their children ready for the new school year.”

“I think it’s an exciting opportunity for parents and kids get a new backpack with fresh school supplies to help every one to start the new school year on the right foot and well prepared,” Meigs High School Principal Travis Abbott said.

The back to school giveaway will include backpacks, filled with supplies such as pencils, pens, and notepads.

Saturday, Aug. 11 will be the 10th annual school supply giveaway at Harrisonville Presbyterian Church.

The church, located on State Route 143 in Harrisonville, Ohio, will hold its giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring free school supplies (backpacks, pens, pencils, crayons, paper, etc.), free food, games, face painting, some clothing, and $25 shoe coupons (redeemable at Shoe Show, Mason, W.Va. for school shoes or boots only). Coupons are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Friends of Rutland will be hosting a “Back-To-School” Bash on Monday, Aug. 20 from 5-7 p.m. in Rutland Firemen’s Park. Activities will include inflatables, face painting, emergency vehicle tours, music and DJ services, school supply giveaway and refreshments.

Donations of supplies for the Friends of Rutland event may be dropped off at the Rutland Village Office on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For questions on the event contact Donna Jenkins at 740-742-2957 or djenkins.friendsofrutland@gmail.com.

A portion of the information provided in a news release from State Rep. Jay Edwards.