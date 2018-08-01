Throwback Thursday: Pomeroy Mason Bridge

This photo from the 1920s shows the construction work on The Pomeroy-Mason Bridge which opened to traffic in 1928. According to a 1946 newspaper article by Grace Drake, The Pomeroy Mason Bridge traces its roots back to 1914 when W.A. Compton and W.F. Reed, Pomeroy businessmen, took the leadership in promoting the project. The bridge was dedicated on Nov. 12, 1928 and closed to traffic on Dec. 30, 2008. Construction took around one year to complete. It had a cantilever span of 1,185 feet, a channel span of 665 feet and an over-all length of 2,000 feet which was nearly a half mile. Four concrete piers, with two anchor spans between the shore-ward piers supported 1,847.75 feet of “steel superstructure” according to the 1946 article. The larger piers extend 50 to 60 feet underground below the river bed and six feet into solid rock foundations. The Pomeroy-Mason Bridge operated as a toll bridge until 1946 when it was “freed” during a ceremony said to have been attended by 6,000 spectators. The “freeing” ceremony was described as having marching bands from both sides of the Ohio River marching across the bridge as well as an air and water show. This photo from Bob Graham’s collection will be on display at Farmers Bank in Pomeroy for the next week to 10 days. Those stopping by to see the photo will have the opportunity to sign-up in a drawing to receive the photo and a puzzle, which has been made of the photo, courtesy of Graham.

