Hot Summer Nights returns next week

GALLIPOLIS — The Hot Summer Nights series of musical entertainment will return to the Pavilion at the French Art Colony, on Thursday evening, August 9, featuring Ben Davis, Jr., and his band.

There will not be a concert this evening, as this is Gallia County Junior Fair week and this evening’s featured artist at the fair is the well known and popular vocalist, Natalie Grant, appearing on the Holzer Main Stage at the fairgrounds.

Next week, when the Hot Summer Nights series returns to the FAC Pavilion, the gates will open at 6 p.m., with music starting at 6:30 p.m.. Ben Davis is known for his “down home” lyrics, say supporters. Performing with his band, he has been connecting with fans of his “twangy” rock and roll music for several years.

The Colony Club will cater the food, with desserts by Taproot Farms. Legal beverages will also be available for purchase. Admission for the concert is $5, and as a benefit, FAC members attend free of charge. For any additional information, the FAC may be contacted at 740-446-3834.

