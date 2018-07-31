Pulls, demo derby highlight fair events

ROCKSPRINGS — Truck, tractor and ATV pulls, the demolition derby and harness racing will highlight the events on the track and at the Grandstand for the 155th Meigs County Fair.

Beginning with the opening ceremony and parade on Sunday, Aug. 11, the Grandstand and surrounding areas will be the scene for numerous fair events. The parade and opening ceremony will take place beginning at 7:30 p.m.

On Monday evening at the Grandstand will be the always popular demo derby beginning at 7:30 p.m.

While the demo derby takes place at the Grandstand, ATV drag racing will take place beginning at 7 p.m. on the pull track.

Tuesday evening will feature the antique tractor pull on the pull track beginning at 6 p.m.

Both Thursday and Friday afternoons will feature harness racing with para mutual betting at the Grandstand beginning at 1 p.m. each day.

Pigeon Racing will also be held on Thursday, with the release at 12:45 p.m. Pigeon racing is often referred to as “poor man’s horse racing,” according to information from the Meigs County Fair. The birds are bred to desire to return to their homes, meaning that when released at the fairgrounds they are expected to leave the area to return to their home.

On Thursday evening, the OMPTA and tractor pulls will be held on the pull track at 6 p.m., with motor cross at the Grandstand at 7 p.m.

Classes for the Thursday evening pulls, according to the fair premium book, include: 6,000 pound modified farm stock; 6,500 light mix tractor; 10,000 pound tractor 8 MPH; 10,500 pound tractor 3K RPM; 8,500 pound street stock diesel pickup; 6,000 pound local yokel; and OMTPA classes 5,200 pound single engine modified tractor, 6,500 pound multi engine modified tractor, and 6,500 pound light limited super stock tractor.

Friday evening will be the truck and semi pulls on the pull track at 6 p.m. At 8 p.m., the horse pull is scheduled to take place at the Grandstand.

Classes for the Friday evening truck and semi pulls are as follows: 6,000 pound four-wheel driver modified stock truck; 6,350 pound four-wheel drive modified; 5,800 pound four-wheel drive super stock; 6,350 pound four-wheel drive modified; 6,200 pound four-wheel drive cheater; 6,200 pound four-wheel drive modified stock; 8,000 hot one ton four-wheel drive diesel; 8,000 pound 2.5 street diesel; 8,500 pound 20 MPH diesel; semi.

Saturday will feature a day of events on the pull track with ATV pulls at noon, the youth tractor pull at 3 p.m. and the “hot” garden tractor pull at 7 p.m. The Tough Track competition will take place at the Grandstand at 7 p.m.

Fireworks will conclude the week’s activities at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

More information on events planned for the 155th Meigs County Fair will appear in upcoming editions of The Daily Sentinel.

The tractor pulls will be held on Thursday evening on the pull track. Harness racing will take place on both Thursday and Friday afternoons.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

