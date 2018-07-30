Sound of the season

With football season just a few weeks away, it is time for the local high school marching bands to prepare for their turn under the Friday night lights as well. The Meigs Marauder Marching Band spent last week at band camp, preparing their halftime and competition performance for the upcoming season. On Friday evening, the band presented a preview of their show “If Only” for family, friends and community members. The show includes music from The Wizard of Oz. Long-time Band Director Toney Dingess thanked those who had helped out with the week’s activities, including assistants, boosters and school administration.

