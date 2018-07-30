A weekend full of blues and brews

Chris O’Leary and his band performing at the Blues Bash.

Chris O’Leary band member feeling the music.

The Maple Lawn Brewery had a line-up of performers throughout the day on Saturday.

Music gets in the soul and makes people want to dance.

Rattlesnake Shake band member feeling the music.

The Maple Lawn Brewery had a line-up of performers throughout the day on Saturday.

Rattlesnake Shake performing at the Blues Bash.

Blues Bash goers could lounge in their chairs to enjoy the music or stand and dance among friends.

Many boats gathered around to enjoy the music of the Blues Bash from the river.

The Bernie Nau Trio performing at the Blues Bash.

The Bernie Nau Trio performs for Jazz Night at the Court Street Grill each Thursday.

Several people gathered into the Maple Lawn Brewery to enjoy some indoor performances.

The Maple Lawn Brewery had a line-up of performers throughout the day on Saturday.

Shouts and Whispers performing at the Blues Bash.

Music gets in the soul and makes people want to dance.