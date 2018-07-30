Entries taken Friday, Saturday for Meigs Fair contests

ROCKSPRINGS — Entries for several Meigs County Fair contests and exhibits will take place this Friday and Saturday.

Entries will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 4 at the fair board office located at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

All open class entries will be taken at this time, including, flowers and plants; domestic arts; amateur painting; amateur photography; baking and canning; open class animal entries; pretty baby contest; and Little Miss and Mister.

The annual Pretty Baby Contest will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 13, at the Hill Stage. This is a change from past years when the contest was held on Saturday of fair week.

Participants are to be dressed in casual clothing, nothing fancy, with no hat or bows. All participants must be Meigs County residents.

Age categories will be birth to three months; three to six months; six to 12 months; 12 to 18 months; 18 months to two years; two years; and three years. A boy and girl will be selected as the first place winner in each age group.

In addition to pre-registration, registration will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on the day of the contest. The contest is sponsored by Home National Bank.

Little Miss and Little Mister Meigs County Fair will be crowned on at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 13.

The contest will take place on the Hill Stage and is sponsored by the Rutland Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

The Little Miss and Little Mister contest is open to Meigs County children who are four through seven years of age by the contest date. The child must turn four years of age before Aug. 13, 2018, and must not turn eight years of age prior to Aug. 13, 2018.

One boy and one girl will be selected by out of county judges to reign as Little Mister and Little Miss Meigs County, respectively.

Registration will also be accepted from 9-10 a.m. on the day of the contest. The contest is sponsored by the Rutland Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

In addition to the registration, camping spaces, reserve parking permits and fair passes will be on sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 4.

Last year, there was a record number of entries during the two days, with a total of 3,917 entries submitted in categories including, flowers, photography and animals.

