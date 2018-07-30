Fellowship, worship, and motorcycles

The sixth annual Biker Sunday had a nice turn out with 122 bikers showing up for the event on Sunday morning at Northbend Church in Mason. Bill Davis, an organizer of the event and a member of the Heaven’s Saints Motorcycle Ministry, West Virginia Chapter, led the group on a ride to the Racine Locks and Dams prior to lunch and the bike games.

