Barr, Cleland file for judge

POMEROY — Two local attorneys have filed petitions to run for the office of Meigs County Court Judge which was held by the late Steve Story.

Trenton Cleland and Michael “Mick” Barr have both filed candidacy petitions to run for the office in the November General Election. The deadline to file for the office is Aug. 7.

According to the Meigs County Board of Elections, Cleland’s petition has already been certified by the board, meaning his name will appear on the November ballot.

Barr’s petition will be considered by the board for certification at an upcoming meeting as it was filed this past week.

Both men have experience in Meigs County Court, with Cleland having handled cases as and assistant prosecutor and Barr having most recently served as acting judge.

Barr served as Acting Judge of the Meigs County Court beginning in January 2017, when he was appointed by Story, and served in that position until the passing of Judge Story on June 16, 2018, when the assignment terminated by operation of law.

Barr has practiced law in Pomeroy for nearly a decade, as an associate attorney with both the law firms of Little, Sheets & Warner and its successor Little & Sheets, before becoming a partner in the law firm of Little, Sheets & Barr in January 2012, focusing primarily on business, transactional, and civil litigation matters. As the position of Judge of the Meigs County Court is part-time, Barr intends to continue his private practice if elected. Barr resides in Racine with his wife, Danielle, his son, Nolan, and the family dog, Penny.

Cleland served as an assistant prosecutor handling county court cases under former Prosecutor Colleen Williams. He continued to maintain his private practice in Pomeroy during that time and since then.

Cleland graduated from Southern High School in 1994 and from Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law in 2002. According to information provided to The Daily Sentinel at the time Cleland joined the prosecutor’s office in 2016. After graduating from law school, he moved to Lakeland, Fla., and became an assistant state attorney for the 10th Judicial Circuit. He then went into private practice for the law firm of Peterson Pa., overseeing two law offices.

Cleland returned to the area in 2007 and opened Trenton J. Cleland Law Office in Pomeroy. Through his practice, Cleland handles divorces, dissolution, personal injury, real estate matters, estates, wills, and nursing home planning.

In addition to the county court positions, Meigs County voters will also be voting on the Meigs County Common Pleas Court Judge position in November, with Linda Warner as the lone candidate for that position after defeating Christopher Tenoglia in May. The juvenile and probate court judge seat held by Scott Powell is not up for election this year.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

