Truck and Tractor pull set for tonight

ROCKSPRINGS — While the fair may be a few weeks away, you don’t have to wait that long for a truck and tractor pull.

The Meigs County Fairgrounds will be the site of a truck and tractor pull this evening (Friday). The event, hosted by Carmel Sutton United Methodist Church, will feature several pulling classes for participants.

Classes for the pull are as follows: 6000 pound Modified Gas Truck; 8500 pound 20 MPH Diesel Truck; 5500 pound Antique 3.5 MPH (Big Bend Rules); 6200 pound Cheater Gas Truck; and 7500 pound Tractor (Old AFPA Rules); and 8000 pound Hot 1 Ton.

There is a $25 hook fee, with a $600 prize per class.

All proceeds benefit the Carmel-Sutton UMC Building Fund. Through the fundraising efforts of events such as this, the church congregation was able to open its new building last fall.

Admission for the event is $5, with children 12 and under free.

Gates open at 4 p.m., with the pulls to begin at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available.