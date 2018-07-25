Eastern board accepts resignations, approves contracts

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved several personnel matters during its July regular meeting.

Tyler Brothers was hired on a one-year contract as high school mathematics teacher for the 2018-19 school year, pending proper certification.

Randy Boston was hired for the supplemental position of Transportation Supervisor of Bus Maintenance for the 2018-19 school year.

A letter of resignation from Mindey Durst, 8th grade volleyball coach, was approved effective June 30, as was the letter of resignation of ALly Hendrix from the paid assistant volleyball coach position effective on July 11. Hendrix was later approved for a volunteer coach position.

Pupil Activity Contracts for the 2018-19 school year were approved as follows: Beanna Reynolds, 7th and 8th grade volleyball coach; Ally Hendrix, volunteer volleyball coach; Brad Parker, assistant junior high football coach; Jamie Barrett, volunteer junior high football coach; Tom Parker, volunteer junior high football coach; Wes Buckley, volunteer junior high football coach; McKenzie Steele, assistant varsity volleyball coach.

Shandi Sargent was approved as a 2018 summer school intervention tutor, retroactive to July 9.

The board accepted a letter of resignation from Chad Griffith as Library Media Specialist, effective July 19.

Classified substitutes for the 2018-19 school year, pending proper certification: Darren Biles, Mark Dillard, Ron Grate, Karen Guinther, Stacy Marcinko, Lester Parker, Leah Russell, Gregory Satterfield, Kimberly White. Shelia Rush was approved as a substitute cook for the 2018-19 school year, pending proper certification.

Minutes of the June 27 regular meeting, financial reports for the month of June and a transfer of funds were approved as presented.

The renewing membership through Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA) for the 2018-19 school year was approved.

The board approved authorizing META Solutions to advertise and receive bids for the purchase of one 71 passenger conventional school bus.

Adam Will was named as delegate to the 2018 OSBA Annual Business Meeting and Floyd Ridenour as alternate.

The board approved the Eastern Local School District’s participation in state and federal grants as determined appropriate by the superintendent and treasurer.

The renewal for student accident insurance from Reed & Baur Insurance Agency for the 2018-19 school year was approved.

The board approved open enrollment students for the 2018-19 school year.

The following quotes for the 2018-19 school year were approved by the board: tires/tubes, Malone Warehouse Tire, Inc.; gas/diesel, Randy V. Moore Petroleum Distribution; fuel

oil/lubricants, Englefield Oil Company.

The next meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16 in the Eastern library conference room.