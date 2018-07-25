Southern board approves personnel matters

RACINE — The Southern Local Board of Education addressed personnel matters and the purchase of classroom materials during this week’s board meeting.

The Board spent 12 minutes in executive session to begin the meeting, discussing personnel matters.

During the meeting, Jonna Turley was hired on a one-year contract as school secretary.

Paul Daily was hired as an intervention specialist teacher.

Jenny Hendrix was hired on a one-year contract as high school evening custodian. Board member Brenda Johnson voted against the hiring.

The resignation of Baylee Garrett as a seventh and eighth grade science teacher was accepted. The resignation of Joe Cornell was also accepted by the board.

Alan Crisp was hired as the varsity girls basketball coach.

The transfer of Jenny Manuel to the seventh and eighth grade technology/math position was approved.

The board approved the purchase of math textbooks as follows: Cengage Learning Inc. Financial Algebra, $3,134.60; CPM Education Program Calculus, $2,167.09; and McGraw-Hill School Education K-12 Math Series, $104,146.20.

The purchase of two sets of Lenovo Chromebooks, software, white glove service and two charging bay secure carts were approved from Quality Sales and Services in the amount of $16,237. The board also approved the purchase of four additional sets in the amount of $32,474.

A renewal of STAR and Accelerated Reader with Renaissance Learning was approved in the amount of $5,313.

A five year rental lease agreement was approved with RPG Management.

The board approved a renewal with American Fidelity Admin Services fro the ACA Employer Reporting Annual Fee and the Compliance Service Tracking Tool.

A fuel bid was approved with Randy V. Moore Petroleum Distribution LLC, the lowest responsible bidder.

Revised permanent appropriations were approved in the amount of $11,903,736.87.

Minutes of the previous meeting, bills, a financial statement, a bank reconciliation statements and checks for the month of June were approved as presented.

A special meeting of the board will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 for employment of personnel, with the next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 27. Both meetings will be held in the Kathryn Hart Community Center.