Two 5Ks set for upcoming weeks

MEIGS COUNTY — Runners and walkers will have two chances over the coming weeks to take part in 5K races.

The Big Bend Blues Dash will take place on Saturday, July 28, in conjunction with the annual Big Bend Blues Bash.

The Dash will take place at 9 a.m. with registration from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Maple Lawn Brewery on Mulberry Avenue in Pomeroy.

T-shirts will be available for the first 75 participants to register. Participants under age 18 must have a parent or guardian sign a waiver for participation.

This is the 3rd annual Big Bend Blues Dash at Maple Lawn Brewery.

The proceeds of the race goes toward the funding of the River City Runners’ C2C race at the end of August that is a charity organization for the American Cancer Society.

In August will be the 7th annual John Gray Memorial 5K held at Racine’s Star Mill Park. The race is a night race, with participants encouraged to wear glow braclets, necklaces and other bright clothing.

According to the John Gray Memorial 5K website, every August, the community of Racine gathers at Star Mill Park in memory of John “JJ” Gray, a member of the Southern High School Class of 2013, who passed away in August 2011.

The event kicks off in the early evening hours with a bake sale, cornhole, and concludes with the race which attracts over 100 people each year. All competitors are encouraged to wear bright clothing, glow bracelets, and glow necklaces as they race through the streets of Racine under the guidance of streetlights.

All money raised through the event goes to the John Gray Memorial Scholarship Fund, which annually gives out scholarships to members of the graduating class at Southern High School.

The 2018 John Gray Memorial 5K will take place on Friday, Aug. 10 at Star Mill Park in Racine, Ohio. Registration for the race is $20, and includes a t-shirt.

Race-night registration will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. with the race to begin at 9 p.m. A bake sale will also begin at 7 p.m.

​Additional information on the John Gray Memorial 5K can be found at www.johngraymemorial5k.com.

Additional information about the Big Bend Blues Dash at Maple Lawn Brewery can be found at www.rivercityrunners1.com.

Runners make their way down Second Street as part of the Big Bend Blues Dash. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_Dash-2_ne2018720205731661.jpg Runners make their way down Second Street as part of the Big Bend Blues Dash.