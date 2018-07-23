A sweet tradition

SALEM TWP. — The Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department held their 40th annual ice cream social on Saturday.

Members of the fire department and their families made 105 gallons of ice cream in 11 flavors, according to Linda Montgomery, who was in charge of the event.

Montgomery has volunteered for the ice cream social for all 40 years. She and her husband were part of the group that formed the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department about 42 years ago.

“Most of these people … I probably wouldn’t see them except for this,” said Montgomery. She emphasized the community bond with events such as this one. Montgomery thanked local families for donating food items because that helped to keep the cost down for a family to come have lunch.

For the 40th year of this event, the fire department gave away an ice cream freezer, similar to the type they use, as a door prize.

The Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department also organizes dinners for election days. The proceeds and donations from all the events go toward maintenance for the fire department.

Dozens of people attended the 40th annual Salem Township Ice Cream Social on Saturday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_salem-ice-cream-social-1_ne2018723133810390.jpg Dozens of people attended the 40th annual Salem Township Ice Cream Social on Saturday. Eleven flavors of ice cream, pie and much more were enjoyed by those attending the ice cream social. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/07/web1_salem-ice-cream-social-2_ne201872313381561.jpg Eleven flavors of ice cream, pie and much more were enjoyed by those attending the ice cream social.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.