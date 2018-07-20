Gallia woman charged with murder in alleged vehicular death

SOUTHSIDE, W.Va. — A Gallipolis woman is facing a murder charge after a Mason County man reportedly died from injuries sustained from a motor vehicle.

According to a news release posted on the Nightshift Deputies of Mason County Facebook page Friday night, Bunky S. Cline, 54, of Gallipolis is charged with murder in the first degree and is being held in Western Regional Jail without bond.

The release states that on Thursday, July 19, and into the early morning hours of Friday, deputies responded to the area of Chief Cornstalk Pond in Southside in reference to a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

Upon arrival deputies found Carl F. Hooton, 56, of Southside, West Virginia, deceased from what appeared to be injuries sustained from a motor vehicle.

Cline was booked into the Western Regional Jail at 4 a.m. on Friday according to jail records.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

