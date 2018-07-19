Middleport man held on $250k bond

POMEROY — A Middleport man remains held on $250,000 bond after making his initial appearance in Meigs County Common Pleas Court on more than a dozen drug charges.

Floyd “Dale” Riffle, 56, of Vine Street, Middleport, appeared before Magistrate Linda Warner for arraignment on the charges from two separate indictments. An innocent plea was entered to all charges.

Riffle was indicted in June on a single fifth-degree felony charge of possession of drugs.

In July, the grand jury returned a 13-count indictment which included six counts of Possession of Drugs, six counts of Trafficking in Drugs, and one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity. All counts on the indictment are felonies of the fourth and fifth degree with the exception of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity which is a second degree felony.

In asking for the $250,000 bond (with 10 percent cash permitted), Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley stated that Riffle had been under investigation by the Gallia Meigs Major Crimes Task Force for a while as an alleged major player in the area.

Last Friday, task force agents, along with officers from the Middleport Police Department and Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at Riffle’s residence.

As previously reported, during the execution of the search warrant, Task Force Agents located an undisclosed amount of suspected methamphetamine along with digital scales, plastic baggies containing residue, drug abuse instruments, and other drug paraphernalia.

The search warrant was obtained with the assistance of Stanley, who the Major Crimes Task Force will further consult with on additional charges stemming from the execution of the search warrant.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Offices, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Middleport Police Department, the Gallipolis Police Department and both the Meigs and Gallia County Prosecutor’s Offices.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

